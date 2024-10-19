Ducks Reassign Harkins, Activate Vatrano

The Anaheim Ducks have reassigned center Jansen Harkins to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, left wing Frank Vatrano has been activated from Non-Roster.

Harkins, 27 (5/23/97), made his Ducks debut Oct. 18 at Colorado, appearing in his 200th career NHL game. He has scored 13-18=31 career NHL points with Anaheim (2024-25), Pittsburgh (2023-24) and Winnipeg (2019-23). Harkins returns to San Diego having recorded 1-1=2 points with a +1 rating in two AHL games this season. In 216 career AHL games with San Diego, Wilks-Barre/Scranton and Manitoba, Harkins has collected 58-88=146 points with a +25 rating and 138 PIM.