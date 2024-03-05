Ducks Reassign Goaltender Stalock to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). 

Stalock, 36 (7/28/87), has appeared in 179 career NHL games with Chicago (2022-23), San Jose (2010-16 & 2021-22) and Minnesota (2016-20), posting a 70-65-20 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%). Signed to a one-year contract Aug. 7, 2023, Stalock has appeared in 11 games with San Diego in 2023-24, posting a 3.84 GAA and .892 SV%. 

The 5-11, 170-pound goaltender was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after he missed the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to myocarditis after complications from COVID-19 and returned to play in 2021-22. A native of St. Paul, Minn., Stalock has posted a 109-91-21 record with 12 shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and .909 SV% in 228 career AHL games with San Diego, Bakersfield, San Jose, Iowa, Toronto, Worcester and Peoria.

