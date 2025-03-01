Ducks Reassign Dansk to AHL San Diego

On the Move

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Oscar Dansk to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dansk, 30 (2/28/94), has appeared in six career NHL games with Vegas (2017-21), posting a 4-1-0 record with a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .906 save percentage (SV%). This season with San Diego, Dansk has posted a 10-10-3 record in 27 AHL games. He returns to San Diego with a career-high six-game win streak, posting a 2.32 GAA and .923 SV% in that stretch.

The 6-3, 204-pound goaltender has posted a 100-62-25 record with seven shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and .902 SV% in 198 career AHL contests with San Diego, Calgary, Henderson, Chicago and Springfield. Originally selected by Columbus in the second round (31st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, the Stockholm, Sweden native went 6-6-1 in 17 KHL games with Spartak Moscow in 2021-22. He spent two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2015-17 with Rogle, posting a 19-37-0 record with four shutouts.

