Ducks Pick Defenseman Smith 79th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

The Ducks have selected defenseman Tarin Smith with the 79th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Smith, 18 (3/24/06), led all Western Hockey League (WHL) rookie defenseman in scoring after posting 8-36=44 points with 66PIM and a +26 rating in 67 games for Everett. He was named to the CHL All-Rookie team and led Everett blueliners in points. He also earned 1-4=5 points with 10 PIM and a +5 rating in eight WHL Playoff games.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound defenseman debuted for the Silvertips as a 15-year-old in 2021-22, where he skated in three regular season contests and one WHL Playoff contest. Smith missed the majority of the 2022-23 WHL season due to injury, scoring one goal (1-0=1) in eight games. A Porcupine Peak, Saskatchewan native, Smith represented Team Canada Red at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge alongside fellow Ducks draft pick Ethan Procyszyn, where he earned 1-1=2 points in five games and helped Team Canada Red earn silver.

