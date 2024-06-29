Ducks Pick Center Pettersson 35th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

The Ducks have selected center Lucas Pettersson with the 35th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Pettersson, 18 (4/17/06), posted 27-30=57 points with 40 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +27 rating in 44 games for MoDo Jr. in the Swedish junior league. His 27 goals ranked third among league leaders, while his 57 points ranked 10th. He also skated in five games with MoDo of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

The 6-foot, 173-pound center has recorded 32-44=76 points with a +32 rating in 73 career game for MoDo Jr. The Örnsköldsvik, Sweden native helped Sweden win bronze at the 2024 U-18 World Championship, where he tallied 3-5=8 points, including the bronze-winning goal, with 10 PIM and a +3 rating in seven games.

