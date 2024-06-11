Ducks of Tomorrow: Goalie Prospect Update with Coach Sudarshan Maharaj

"We have an interesting situation because we have a number of goalies who could be in San Diego next year," Maharaj said. "So, for these guys, it's about coming in and establishing themselves early with a good showing either at development camp, rookie camp or training camp. It's a real opportunity for the guys to come in and show their wares in a very competitive environment."

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Anaheim's sixth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, Buteyets signed his entry-level contract in May and will play his first season in North America next year.

"Vyacheslav is a big goaltender who skates very well and has good structure to his game," Maharaj said. "Like any young goaltender, he's still got a lot to learn but there's a good structural base to his game. He's a hard-working kid who wants to learn and get better, so from an attitude point of view, he's very invested in his development.

Buteyets appeared in 35 games for Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL - Russian Second Division) and also made his KHL debut at just 21 years old. Across the last three VHL seasons, Buteyets owns a 40-32-6 record with a .923 SV% and 2.36 GAA.

"He's spent a lot of time in the second division in Russia, so he's got a lot of pro experience. Now it's a matter of coming over here and bringing all those good habits with him so he can establish himself on the North American front."

Gage Alexander

The 6-foot-6 Alexander spent the 2023-24 season with Tulsa, finishing with a 5-8-1 record in 19 appearances.

"The next steps for Gage are really about developing consistency," Maharaj said. "He has shown flashes at times of very high-end play, but he is still in that period where he hasn't been able to maintain that for an extended period of times. So we're really looking for Gage to bring more consistency and maturity to his game."

Alexander started 16 games for San Diego during the 2022-23 campaign, but did not appear in an AHL contest this season.

Damian Clara

The first Italian-born player ever selected in the NHL Draft, Clara validated Anaheim's interest with a dynamite 2023-24 season in which he was named the top junior player in the Hockey Allsvenskan (Sweden's second division) while leading Brynas to promotion to the Swedish Hockey League.

"Of all the guys, Damien had probably the most pressure-filled season last year, playing for a team that was trying to make the jump back up to the SHL," Maharaj said. "And when their other goalie unfortunately had to leave the team for personal reasons, Damien was thrust into the starting role and played something like 14 games in a row just trying to establish himself. He did a fantastic job maturing as a goaltender, both technically and mentally. He spent a lot of time on his mental game as well as his technical game and he played some very pressure-filled minutes in the playoffs. Eventually, he was the starting goalie when the team took the step back to the SHL. Of all the guys, he had the most intense experience last year and he handled it very, very well."