Ducks of Tomorrow: Defense Prospect Update with Director of Player Development Jim Johnson

But most important to Johnson was Dionicio's effort off the ice and in the gym, where he dropped 25 pounds in a commitment to rebuild his body.

"He has made himself a player by understanding the importance of his body and dropping some body fat," Johnson said. "He was 220 pounds. I give him all the credit. I challenged him a month into the season to become a player that is physically fit. And last time I saw him he was 197.8, someone just told me he is 194 now, and he's playing his best hockey.

Noah Warren

A 2023 second-round pick, Warren stands out for his rare blend of size, athleticism and mobility. The 6-foot-5 blueliner battled through injuries to appear in 50 games with Victoriaville (QMJHL), collecting six goals and 13 points along with a +13 rating.

Warren also registered eight points and a +3 mark in 14 playoff games.

"He's got unreal athleticism, good skating mechanics and good mobility," Johnson said. "His posture and balance are good. He's learning how to close hard and strong with a purpose. He can kill plays with his aggressiveness when he is playing well.

"When Noah puts his mind to it, he can be a very intimidating, aggressive player that can be very effective in the defensive zone. He's got great size, and a good frame, which is a huge advantage to him...Noah is learning to understand that he is a big and physical defenseman. He has to play hard and kill plays, be hard to play against with a mean streak in and around the net. He also has to be able to make a solid first pass, and he can do that. He's a really effective player. We saw him play in the NHL camp and thought he was outstanding... He just needs a little bit more consistency out of his starts and consistency through 60 minutes with his aggressive play.

Konnor Smith

Aggressiveness and physicality are the names of the game for defenseman Konnor Smith, a fourth-round selection by the Ducks last June in Nashville. The Windsor native split his final junior season between Peterborough and Owen Sound (OHL), finishing with 74 penalty minutes while chipping in a career-best 17 points and helping the Attack to a postseason berth.

"Konnor's got a ways to go, but he's got really good work habits and a good work ethic," Johnson said.

He's got great size, a good reach and his physicality - he loves the hit. He's willing to stick up for himself and his teammates. I think he plays aggressive naturally, he just has to work on his positioning, and not losing it when looking for hits. Take it for when it comes and be a little bit more patient on those contact situations. We're going to work with him this summer on his knee bend, going for a little bit more flexibility. I think that'll help his overall skating and lateral mobility."

Smith also played six games with San Diego, scoring his first AHL goal and collecting 10 penalty minutes.

"He's gotten better with his gaps on the rush and gaining his ice back a little bit quicker. With his work ethic and willingness to get in the gym, I believe he's going to be forced to be reckoned with. He's 6-foot-4, 212 lbs. and I believe he'll probably come into camp close to 220. He plays with an edge so there could be a bright future for Konnor.

Vojtech Port

It was a tale of two seasons for Port, as the Czech defenseman saw his role change drastically after a midseason trade from Edmonton to Moose Jaw (WHL).

"He played extremely well in more of a limited role with Moose Jaw," Johnson said. "In Edmonton, he was more of an offensive player and got more opportunity to play in those situations. Then he went to a deeper team in Moose Jaw, he's been more of a third-pair defenseman and he's grown his craft.

"He skates his fluid and he's got pretty good mechanics. He transitions well and he's got a pretty good stick. He needs to get stronger in his stick battles in all aspects, lower and upper body. He lacks that power and explosiveness right now...The gym needs to be a priority for him and I think, because of that lack of size and strength, he's a little tenative at times. That's what we're working on him with and he's getting to do all of this in the playoffs...He's been making progress since his move to Moose Jaw.

Port tallied three points in 16 regular-season games with Moose Jaw before adding four helpers and a +3 rating in 20 playoff appearances.

"I think it took a bit of time for him to adjust to his situation out there, with new coaches and a way different city," Johnson said. "I think he can make a little bit quicker decisions moving the puck, but I think he's getting more comfortable playing with an edge and being more assertive. Those are the areas that I really want him to focus on going forward."

Ian Moore

Entering his senior season at Harvard, Moore will be one of the most experienced defensemen in college hockey next season and counted on to play a key role on the Crimson blue line.

"He's a big right shot defenseman and he's growing," Johnson said. "Last time I saw him, it looked like he was 6-foot-4 already. We list him at 6-foot-3 but I think he might be even taller. Good size, good frame. He needs to put some mass on that frame but he's got good hockey sense and great anticipation skills. His compete level is high and he's got a good understanding of the game. He knows how to defend well with understanding gaps. I think this kid is going to be an NHL player."

Moore was limited to 21 games in 2023-24 while dealing with high-ankle sprain.

"Those sprains are almost worst than a break," Johnson said. "He came back and played at the end of the year but just wasn't his normal self. He had a battle with that. But up until that point, he was really good for Harvard and I expect him to have a really strong senior year.

"I expect him to be a real force coming out of college hockey with an opportunity to play in the NHL."

Will Francis

A warrior in every sense of the word, Francis' toughness and tenacity has been required in other areas the last few years as the Minnesota-born defenseman has fought with Leukemia.

The 23-year-old had a relapse last August and sat out the 2023-24 season while undergoing treatment, but announced in January he is once again cancer free and on the road back to the ice.

"I've spent a lot of time with Will. He's just over 30 days out (from a bone marrow transplant) and has some important days coming up," Johnson said. "He probably won't make it to development camp because he needs to be 100 days out before a lot of contact, but I just spoke with him and he's doing extremely well. He's already in the gym and working out on his own. He can't be around people yet but he's a kid that does nothing but amaze me.

"He continues to work on his body to get better...He's mentally strong and he's already doing whatever he can to get ready. His goal is to come back and play this season at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. We're excited for him. Obviously, he has some catching up to do with the time he's missed but he's very competitive by nature with a strong work ethic. He's a young man battling cancer with unreal will and determination to fight. Playing again show what kind of guy he is. I have a lot of time for Will."

On the ice, Francis projects as a physical blueliner who excels in his own zone.

"He's a strong guy to play against," Johnson noted. "I saw him play two years ago at the end of the season against St. Cloud and he was a force, good size and aggressiveness. He has natural power in his stride. His feet need to get a little bit better, but I think he's going to be effective if he can get his strength and conditioning back to where it was. He eliminated lunging in the neutral zone and is now accepting the gap. He's gotten good at accepting the rush with good gaps. His puck and hand skills need to improve at the next level but the way he played against St. Cloud in that weekend series, he could be a very effective pro player."