Ducks Name Clune Assistant Coach

The Ducks have named Richard Clune Assistant Coach.

Clune, 37, joins the Ducks organization following two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs in various coaching roles, beginning his post-playing career as a Player Development Coach in 2022 and joining the Toronto Marlies as Assistant Coach Nov. 29, 2023. In his first season behind the bench after joining partway through the 2023-24 campaign, Clune helped the Marlies to a Calder Cup Playoffs berth. The Marlies posted a 26-21-8 record after he joined as an Assistant Coach, while improving the power play dramatically from 13.0% (10-77) when he arrived to 21.9% (43-196) the remaining 55 games.

As a player, Clune helped the Toronto Marlies to a Calder Cup championship in 2018 while finishing his playing career as the club’s captain in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He also served as alternate captain in each of his previous five seasons with the club.

Originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (71st overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft, Clune scored 7-15=22 points with 327 penalty minutes (PIM) in 139 career NHL games with Los Angeles, Nashville and Toronto. The Toronto, Ontario native also appeared in 593 career AHL contests with Toronto, Milwaukee, Manchester and Iowa, earning 57-94=151 points and 1,607 PIM.