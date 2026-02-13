Ducks Host Inaugural Ducks Day of Service

The event brought together more than 150 Ducks employees for a day of community service, supporting nonprofit organizations across Orange County.

To demonstrate the organization’s commitment to giving back, the Ducks closed their offices for the day, allowing staff to participate fully in hands‑on volunteer activities, strengthen team connections, and make a meaningful impact throughout the community. Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli remain the philanthropic compass for the organization, and this event reflects the powerful example they set through their leadership and commitment to community engagement.

This year’s Day of Service engaged volunteers across five nonprofit partner sites, each selected for their established relationship with the Anaheim Ducks and strong alignment with the Anaheim Ducks Foundation’s mission pillars: Education, Access to Hockey, and Health & Well‑Being. The Anaheim Ducks Foundation deepened its commitment by awarding a $10,000 grant to each nonprofit partner, further fueling programs that uplift and enrich the Orange County community.

The Ducks were joined onsite by corporate partner Wholly Guacamole/MegaMex, whose team members participated alongside Ducks staff in the Day of Service, reflecting their shared dedication to community engagement.

Ducks Day of Service nonprofit partners included:

  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - Irvine
  • JMH/Love Anaheim - Anaheim
  • Discovery Cube Orange County - Santa Ana
  • Farmhouse Friends (Animal Rescue) - Trabuco Canyon
  • Ronald McDonald House Orange County - Orange
