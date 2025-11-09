Ducks Look to Win Seventh Straight in Face Off Against Jets

The Ducks (10-3-1) return home for an evening seeking their seventh-straight win as they take on the Winnipeg Jets (9-5-0). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Tonight’s home game for Anaheim is a special one as it’s the team’s annual Military Appreciation Night. The Ducks will honor military personnel and veterans while raising awareness and funds for Ducks nonprofit Community Partners, United Heroes League (UHL) and Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix).

Fans can support Military Appreciation Night by participating in the in-game auction featuring player-autographed Military Appreciation jerseys. The auction is set to begin at noon PT on Sunday, Nov. 9 and will close Monday, Nov. 10 at noon PT. Fans can bid by texting DUCKS to 76278 or visit Ducks.Givesmart.com. All proceeds will benefit United Heroes League and Vet Tix.

With a 4-3 overtime win Saturday night against the Golden Knights, the Ducks increased their lead in the Pacific Division and are now just two games back of the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the Western Conference.

Jacob Trouba had the game-winner with just 32 seconds remaining in extra time. But it was Leo Carlsson, who had the assist on that play, also notched two goals earlier in the contest to increase his point streak to nine games. “Most games, we've got everybody contributing,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Leo's putting on a show at this time of the season, early, showing that he's taking a big step. There are a lot of guys that we're also very happy with. But Leo's been leading the charge.”

Petr Mrázek made his 400th NHL start in Saturday’s game and is 3-0-0 in three starts on the season.

Last week, the Jets embarked on a six-game road trip but are currently 0-2 in the trek, most recently falling 2-1 to the Sharks on Friday. As they try to turn things around, it’ll come against a surging Ducks team as players on Winnipeg are well aware of the threat Anaheim presents.

“They’re buzzing right now,” said Luke Schenn of the Ducks. “They’re one of the hottest teams in the league and a lot of high-end firepower, young guys that are producing, and a good mix of veteran guys.” “They’re a young team,” added Haydn Fleury. “I don’t know if back-to-backs even faze some of those guys yet. Just be ready to play and be ready for a full 60. Be the suffocating team we can. Bring some energy.”