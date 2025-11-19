GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Keep the Momentum Going vs. Bruins

Coming off a dramatic comeback OT victory two nights ago, Anaheim looks to keep rolling vs. Boston (exclusively on Victory+)

By Hayley Elwood
The Ducks (12-6-1) take on the Bruins (12-9-0) in the first of two back-to-back games on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and will air exclusively on Victory+.

With the 3-2 overtime win on Monday, Anaheim regained its spot atop the Pacific Division heading into Wednesday’s game with 25 points on the season. Against the Mammoth, Troy Terry tied the game with just over four seconds left in regulation, while Owen Zellweger recorded his first career game-winning goal in overtime.

“I was just trying to get as open as I could for (Killorn) there [and] he made a great play back to Beckett (Sennecke),” Zellweger said. “(Sennecke) sold the goalie pretty hard with the fake shot and passed it right to me, so I just made the play on the open net.”

As for Terry, he has eight points in his last eight games and said the way the Ducks won wasn’t a shock to him. Even when the team is down, he feels you can’t count them out.

“It’s kind of been the theme of our team for most of this year,” Terry said. “No matter where we are in the game, it never feels like we don’t have a chance to win it. It took longer and it was a little closer than usual, but it’s not surprising.”

Troy Terry punches in a loose puck to tie it with 4.1 seconds left in regulation

The Bruins will close out their regular season series against the Ducks after losing to Anaheim, 7-5, in Boston in October.

David Pastrnak paces the club with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) and Nikita Nesterenko said they need to be wary of him as he’s an “unbelievable scorer” who adds to their “high powered offense.”

With less than a month between the two games, Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville discussed what he and his team can take from that first meeting as they embark on this one.

“[It was] one of those games where pucks were going in on both ends at an unusual rate,” Quenneville said. “I think that we’ve got to play the game that’s in front of you but at the same time, don’t expect that type of game tonight. I think we want to make sure that we’re respectful for what they can do offensively.”

As for the player side, Chris Kreider said tonight’s game is a “standalone” one though noted having played Boston not too long ago can breed some familiarity. Nesterenko believes success for his group tonight is going to come down to a quicker pace of play.

“Just the same momentum of playing fast,” Nesterenko said. “You lose three in a row and have a little homestand, you want to get back on the winning track … It’s nice to get back in the winning column. So, playing fast and keeping that relentless pressure through the whole game.”

Thoughts from Nesterenko, Kreider & Coach Quenneville ahead of tonight's matchup vs the Bruins

