GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Keep the Momentum Going vs. Bruins

The Ducks (12-6-1) take on the Bruins (12-9-0) in the first of two back-to-back games on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and will air exclusively on Victory+.

With the 3-2 overtime win on Monday, Anaheim regained its spot atop the Pacific Division heading into Wednesday’s game with 25 points on the season. Against the Mammoth, Troy Terry tied the game with just over four seconds left in regulation, while Owen Zellweger recorded his first career game-winning goal in overtime.

“I was just trying to get as open as I could for (Killorn) there [and] he made a great play back to Beckett (Sennecke),” Zellweger said. “(Sennecke) sold the goalie pretty hard with the fake shot and passed it right to me, so I just made the play on the open net.”

As for Terry, he has eight points in his last eight games and said the way the Ducks won wasn’t a shock to him. Even when the team is down, he feels you can’t count them out.

“It’s kind of been the theme of our team for most of this year,” Terry said. “No matter where we are in the game, it never feels like we don’t have a chance to win it. It took longer and it was a little closer than usual, but it’s not surprising.”