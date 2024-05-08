Ducks Host 300 Fourth Graders at the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal

A beloved event made its triumphant return last weekend at Honda Center as the Ducks hosted the 15th annual S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal.
More than 300 fourth graders on coed teams representing 20 local elementary schools battled in the day-long tournament for the chance to win the S.C.O.R.E. Cup.
Held each spring, the tournament represents the final event of the S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education) street hockey program. During this academic year, more than 11,000 students across Orange and Riverside County schools utilized physical education curriculum and street hockey equipment provided for free by the Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program as a way to introduce the sport.
One of this year’s participating schools was Saint Jeanne De Lestonnac in Tustin, coached by parent volunteer Darcy Ryan. As a native Canadian, Ryan grew up playing hockey year round, including what he calls “road hockey” during the spring and summer months.
This year, he had the opportunity to coach his 10-year old twin daughters and their 4th grade classmates as they learned to play street hockey in preparation for the S.C.O.R.E. Shootout. The tournament brought back some great memories for Ryan.
“I’m excited for them, knowing how I grew up,” Ryan said. “Hockey was like a religion to us. My whole childhood I can tie to hockey. So just seeing that at the grass roots level, and seeing the enthusiasm of the kids, I’m proud of the Ducks for starting this program. It’s huge for hockey in general, but especially for hockey in Southern California.”
Ryan’s daughters had a blast playing in the tournament as well.
"It was really fun learning a new sport with my friends,” Ava Ryan said. “And I love that we got to play so many games."
"Hockey is super fun,” Olivia Ryan said. “We played better than we thought, and Wild Wing signed our jerseys!"
Each school in attendance played in a series of round robin games which produced 16 teams advancing to the championship bracket. After a number of hard fought contests, Beechwood Elementary, St. Serra Catholic, Pacific Drive Elementary and Friends Christian battled in the semi-finals.