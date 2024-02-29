Ducks Host 23rd Annual First Flight Field Trip for Nearly 15,000 Local Students

Through the First Flight workbook, Crossroads Christian School fifth-grader Jeremiah Abdelmalik not only learned about the science of a hockey puck, but he and his classmates were able to explore the shapes and angles involved in passing the puck when players are on the ice.

“I like how there's a lot of math and how they have to make their angles to bounce the puck off the walls and get it to their teammates,” said Jeremiah. “I learned that the goalie has to react immediately when the puck is hit, and he has less than a second to block it.”

Within the First Flight curriculum was the opportunity for participating students to design their own pucks through the First Flight “Build a Better Puck” Challenge. Students were encouraged to use an online 3D design tool from Autodesk called Tinkercad to explore the size and shape of new puck designs.

More than 120 “Build a Better Puck” designs were submitted, and with the help of Orange Coast College’s Manufacturing Technology program, three students’ puck designs were brought to life through 3D printing.

Fourth graders Katelyn Lei and Sam Saadatiasl from Crescent Elementary in Anaheim Hills and Noah Ruiz from Palm Lane Global Academy in Anaheim got to sit at ice level during the First Flight event and watch the Ducks players as they stick handled with their custom puck designs.

Crescent Elementary 4th grade teacher Nicole Robinson was thrilled her students were able to take this opportunity to learn about science through her favorite sport.

“It's so exciting to see the kids be able to take a concept from all the learning that we've done and then develop it into something that they physically can touch and see,” Robinson said. “It’s amazing to watch that evolution. They get so excited about science and STEM. I see future engineers in my classroom.”

The students brought the energy as they welcomed the Ducks to Honda Center ice for their morning practice. The players put on a visual display of the “Build a Better Puck” workbook lessons by running a series of drills with objects other than standard hockey pucks, including wooden pucks, tennis balls and rubber ducks.

The passing and shooting drills illustrated the science elements behind puck design such as material, friction and texture. Not only were the students excited to learn from the professional athletes, the players appreciated the importance behind reaching thousands of kids through such a unique setting.

“It's awesome, and I think it goes a long way for us because it goes a long way for the kids,” said Ducks forward Max Jones. “I know they have a blast, and it's pretty cool for us to go out to practice and have so many kids out there. I couldn't imagine growing up and being able to do what these kids get to do and be able to come out and experience this. It's very special.”

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson was able to try one of the student’s new puck designs on the ice, and as a newcomer to First Flight, he recognized the impact an event like this can have on the growth of the game locally.

“It was great,” Carlsson said. “Southern California is trying to grow the game of hockey, so it’s fun to see all these kids out there. Most of the kids had never watched hockey before, and I think that it’s cool for them to see how we work. First time for me, and I didn't really know what to expect either, so it was fun.”

The learning is just beginning as several of the schools plan to continue exploring the STEM concepts introduced by “Build a Better Puck” throughout the year. First Flight not only gives teachers a new method of demonstrating science principles, but the students come away with a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience.

“It is my favorite thing,” Robinson said of the First Flight event. “I love that the Ducks are so involved with the community. Whether they are promoting First Flight or the reading program (Reading is the GOAL) or the PE program (Street Hockey), it's just a great way to get the kids excited about hockey.”

For more information on First Flight and the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program, visit ducksscore.com.