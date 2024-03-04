Ducks Honor Local Students for Goalie Mask Art Designs

The Ducks welcomed some special guests to Honda Center last Friday night as seven students from three local elementary schools were honored for their art designs as part of the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program’s school assembly series titled, “Behind the Mask: Storytelling Through Art.”

Offered to local schools in conjunction with the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, the assembly aims to educate students on the history of the hockey goaltender mask, how the mask is a unique way for the athletes to express their personalities and how those mask designs align with the purpose of the Hockey is for Everyone initiative – celebrating diversity and inclusivity within the sport.

Now in its sixth year, the “Behind the Mask” program was developed by former United States women’s national ice hockey team goaltender and two-time Olympic medalist Molly Schaus. The assembly series not only allows Schaus to introduce the history of the hockey goaltender mask but also provides her a platform to share her personal story with local students.

Schaus and the Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program visited Mattie Lou Maxwell Elementary and Westmont Elementary in Anaheim, along with Davis Magnet Elementary in Costa Mesa, and spoke to more than 500 students about the evolution of the hockey goalie mask as well as Schaus’ own athletic journey and how she used the blank canvas of the mask as a way to express what is meaningful to her.

“We were able to speak to the history of the goalie mask, the tradition behind the artwork on it and how it’s the only position in all of sports where you can customize a mask to tell your own story about your family, culture or team,” Schaus said.