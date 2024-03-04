Ducks Honor Local Students for Goalie Mask Art Designs

By Jenelyn Russo - Special to AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks welcomed some special guests to Honda Center last Friday night as seven students from three local elementary schools were honored for their art designs as part of the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program’s school assembly series titled, “Behind the Mask: Storytelling Through Art.”

Offered to local schools in conjunction with the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, the assembly aims to educate students on the history of the hockey goaltender mask, how the mask is a unique way for the athletes to express their personalities and how those mask designs align with the purpose of the Hockey is for Everyone initiative – celebrating diversity and inclusivity within the sport. 

Now in its sixth year, the “Behind the Mask” program was developed by former United States women’s national ice hockey team goaltender and two-time Olympic medalist Molly Schaus. The assembly series not only allows Schaus to introduce the history of the hockey goaltender mask but also provides her a platform to share her personal story with local students.

Schaus and the Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program visited Mattie Lou Maxwell Elementary and Westmont Elementary in Anaheim, along with Davis Magnet Elementary in Costa Mesa, and spoke to more than 500 students about the evolution of the hockey goalie mask as well as Schaus’ own athletic journey and how she used the blank canvas of the mask as a way to express what is meaningful to her.

“We were able to speak to the history of the goalie mask, the tradition behind the artwork on it and how it’s the only position in all of sports where you can customize a mask to tell your own story about your family, culture or team,” Schaus said.

Schaus shared the significance behind her own goalie mask designs and showed examples of the masks she wore from youth hockey through college and as an Olympian. She then challenged the students to reflect on what elements from their personal stories they would incorporate into their own hockey goalie masks design.

The students entered their mask designs into a contest and more than 500 submissions were reviewed and narrowed down to seven finalists. The finalists were interviewed about their art drawings and asked to explain why the people, places and things they included in their designs were important to them.

“Every year we're blown away when we actually sit down and read every single design that the kids draw and what they write about,” Schaus said. “It's fascinating to see what they come up with, to hear their stories and the why behind it, which is what we challenge them to do.”

Mattie Lou Maxwell sixth grader Viena Gonzalez’s goalie mask design resonated with Schaus and the Ducks S.C.O.R.E. team, and as the grand prize winner, Viena’s design was made into a special mask that Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal wore during warmups when the Ducks faced off against the New Jersey Devils last Friday.

Viena incorporated a crown on the back of the mask representing her family, along with the names of her family members. The use of purple, her favorite color, was prominent in the design, as were music notes, as she is a budding saxophone and guitar player.

On the front of the mask was the phrase, “Never Give Up” and a picture of Viena pushing a large rock up a hill, symbolizing perseverance. She never dreamed her design would be chosen as the winner, and she was thrilled to see her drawings come to life.

“Out of 500 kids, I didn’t think I’d win,” Viena said. “It was really fun to do.”

Viena’s mom, Devina, was excited for her daughter to be recognized in this way. “The drawing was something that was close to her heart,” Devina said. “I don't think she expected to win, so I'm so proud of her.”

Viena joined the other six finalists – Maxwell Elementary classmate Nevaeh Colunga, Davis Magnet Elementary students Anneli Beck, Vennila, and Zeke Mitchell, as well as Westmont Elementary students Daomir Matute and Mindy Nuve – in a pregame on-ice ceremony prior to puck drop.

In conjunction with honoring the finalists of the “Behind the Mask” contest, Friday night was also Educator Appreciation Night, and each of the finalists’ teachers were in attendance to help celebrate their students’ accomplishments.

Viena’s teacher at Mattie Lou Maxwell Elementary, Adam Clease, enjoyed seeing his sixth graders take on the challenge of expressing themselves through art.

“Our kids are very artistic, and they love to create, so I thought it was an amazing project,” Clease said. “All of my students turned in really awesome work that was unique to them. And I'm just super proud of Viena because she works really hard as well. I think it’s great that the Ducks show so much support to the kids.”

From ice level, Viena watched as Dostal warmed up wearing the mask with her designs. For several of the students, including Viena, this was their first time at a Ducks game, and they couldn’t have asked for a better night as they were treated to a standout performance by Dostal who stopped 52 of 55 shots, including a penalty shot with just over two seconds remaining, in Anaheim’s 4-3 win over New Jersey.

Following the game, the students participated in a meet and greet session with Dostal as he took photos with the kids and answered questions about what it takes to be a professional athlete. 

Dostal’s own goalie mask features a number of personal details, including a nod to his grandmother who passed away from cancer. The netminder appreciated how Viena was able to create a unique mask design that expressed her personality and reflected what is important to her.

“I think it's actually pretty cool, and there's meaning behind it,” said Dostal of Viena’s mask design. “And this is her first Ducks game, so that's a pretty cool experience for her.”

The Ducks made some new fans that night, and Viena went home with not only a signed hockey goalie mask that she created but with the experience of a lifetime.

“That was amazing,” said Viena after the game. “I had never met a professional athlete before, and [the mask] turned out better than I could have ever imagined. It was crazy, and it was a lot of fun. We will definitely be back.”

For more information on the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program, visit ducksscore.com.

And for more information on the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, visit nhl.com/community.

