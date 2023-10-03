News Feed

Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

The Ducks will host their annual Golf Classic presented by Honda on Monday, Oct. 9 at Oak Creek Golf Club to benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Registration for the Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic presented by Honda will begin at 8 a.m. with a warm-up reception presented by Pacific Premier Bank and shotgun start to follow at 9:30 a.m. Foursomes will play with Anaheim Ducks players, coaches, broadcasters, and alumni who will be selected via a virtual draft this Friday, Oct. 6. In addition to the player roster, special guests in attendance will include Head Coach Greg Cronin, General Manager Pat Verbeek, and Club President Aaron Teats.

A day full of golf and course competitions – including a hole-in-one contest to win a 2023 Honda Pilot - will culminate with cocktails and awards at the 19th hole reception as the winning foursome members each will be presented with the coveted Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic Orange Crested Blazer. Additionally, a silent auction presented by Bally Sports will be open throughout the day that includes a variety of exclusive items including unique Southern California experiences, travel and entertainment packages, and sports memorabilia. The auction will open on Friday, Oct. 6 at noon PT and close Monday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. PT. All proceeds raised benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Fans can text ‘DUCKSGOLF’ to 76278 to view and bid on items.

The Anaheim Ducks Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary. Introduced at the opening of the 2008-09 season, the mission of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. Funds raised at the Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic presented by Honda will support the club’s Learn to Play hockey program and S.C.O.R.E. education curriculum.