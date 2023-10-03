Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

The Ducks will host their annual Golf Classic presented by Honda on Monday, Oct. 9 at Oak Creek Golf Club to benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Registration for the Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic presented by Honda will begin at 8 a.m. with a warm-up reception presented by Pacific Premier Bank and shotgun start to follow at 9:30 a.m. Foursomes will play with Anaheim Ducks players, coaches, broadcasters, and alumni who will be selected via a virtual draft this Friday, Oct. 6. In addition to the player roster, special guests in attendance will include Head Coach Greg Cronin, General Manager Pat Verbeek, and Club President Aaron Teats.

A day full of golf and course competitions – including a hole-in-one contest to win a 2023 Honda Pilot - will culminate with cocktails and awards at the 19th hole reception as the winning foursome members each will be presented with the coveted Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic Orange Crested Blazer. Additionally, a silent auction presented by Bally Sports will be open throughout the day that includes a variety of exclusive items including unique Southern California experiences, travel and entertainment packages, and sports memorabilia. The auction will open on Friday, Oct. 6 at noon PT and close Monday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. PT. All proceeds raised benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Fans can text ‘DUCKSGOLF’ to 76278 to view and bid on items.

The Anaheim Ducks Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary. Introduced at the opening of the 2008-09 season, the mission of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. Funds raised at the Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic presented by Honda will support the club’s Learn to Play hockey program and S.C.O.R.E. education curriculum.