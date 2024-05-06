Ducks Goalie Coach 'Sudsie' Maharaj is Cancer Free 

Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj received incredible news last week, as doctors informed him that tests results showed he is cancer free. To celebrate, Sudsie and his wife Yvonne hosted a family party over the weekend in Toronto, as the beloved Ducks coach rang the “cancer free” bell.

“It’s been an emotional year for my family and me, culminating with the incredible news that I am cancer free,” said Maharaj. “There are so many people for me to thank – starting with Henry, Susan and Jillian Samueli, Aaron Teats, Pat Verbeek and the entire Ducks organization. The support I received from around the league is beyond words. The hockey world is an incredible place.

“I wouldn’t be here today without the support of my wife, Yvonne, and two daughters, Alexandra and Katherine. In many ways I am extremely lucky, beginning with having them in my life.

“My doctors – specifically Dr. Ko, Dr. Jayaraman and Dr. Lawrence – saved my life. They are truly amazing people that I will be grateful for every day of my life.

“My good friend and fellow coach Mike Stothers, who is also winning his fight against cancer, reminded us all after his diagnosis that we should listen to our body and see a doctor if something feels off. I did just that, and I’m alive today as a direct result. Thank you Mike, and thank you all!”

Maharaj has inspired many on his journey battling pancreatic cancer, attacking the terrible disease with courage and honor. Sudsie has been a member of the Ducks family for more than 10 years. After his diagnosis in May 2023, he was given a very low chance of survival and faced long odds undergoing major surgery removing his entire gallbladder, parts of his small intestines, pancreas and stomach, with 11 rounds of chemotherapy and numerous other challenges throughout his courageous fight. Maharaj and Ducks coach Mike Stothers (survivor of Stage 3 Melanoma of the Lymph Node) were selected by the NHL to receive and donate a special grant of $25,000 to local nonprofits raising cancer awareness in Orange County in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.