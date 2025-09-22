Get Ready for the Season with the Ducks Gameday Guide

Get ready for your next Ducks game with everything you need to know about the gameday experience.

Can't find what you're looking for? Check the Honda Center A-Z Arena Guide.

NEW! Parking Updates

Honda Center’s surrounding area is undergoing significant changes with the development of OCVIBE, impacting parking and traffic patterns.

Guests are advised to plan ahead and arrive early to accommodate evolving conditions and parking availability.

Here are some tips to ensure a smooth arrival to your event:

For the smoothest arrival, guests should arrive at least 60 minutes early, use the Waze app for navigation, and note that some roads, such as eastbound Cerritos Avenue at Sunkist Street, close two hours before events.

Douglass Road between Katella Avenue and Stanley Cup Way is permanently closed.

Guests are encouraged to photograph their parking location and exit through the same entrance they used for arrival.

Now through the end of September

Parking space is limited, and availability cannot be guaranteed. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and pre-purchase parking through ParkWhiz for events taking place before October 1. General parking is included with an event tickets for Anaheim Ducks games, including the September 22, 24, and 29 preseason games.

Starting in October

The Katella Garage and Cerritos Garage open for use by ticket holders. General parking is included with event tickets at all onsite lots, including Katella Garage and Cerritos Garage. Preferred parking will no longer be available for purchase. Guests should use the most up-to-date maps and Waze for real-time directions.

For more information, please visit the Parking & Transporation page.

Arena Policies

For information on everything from bag policies and birthday messages to will call and wheelchair access, please visit Honda Center’s A–Z Arena Guide. You can also view arena policies in the Honda Center + Ducks app.

Community Activations

When the 50/50 Raffle is being held at Honda Center, fans may purchase tickets from uniformed sellers wearing the bright blue shirts that say "50/50 Raffle." Tickets are sold in increments of: 3 for $10, 10 for $20 or 40 for $40. Raffle ticket sales will begin when doors open and conclude at the end of the 2nd intermission.

The winning ticket is announced during the 3rd period. The winning ticket holder can claim his/her prize at the 50/50 Raffle counter at section 212 prior to the end of the game. Should the prize be claimed after the day of the game, the winner must contact the Anaheim Ducks Foundation at [email protected].

To learn more about the Anaheim Ducks Foundation's impact in the Southern California area, please visit www.anaheimducks.com/foundation or follow the Anaheim Ducks Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.

Concessions

Honda Center proudly serves a variety of food and beverage items at concession stands throughout the arena. To view a map of concessions stands, their menus, and their locations please download the Honda Center + Ducks app or click here.

Honda Center + Ducks App

Download the Honda Center + Ducks mobile app prior to your arrival to get everything you need in one app. As your one-stop shop to enhance your event day experience, the app allows you to easily access tickets, get back to your seats faster with mobile food and beverage ordering, purchase parking in advance, view interactive arena maps and venue policies, and more!

Click here for more information and to download the app. Make sure to update to the latest version, brand new for this season!

Entrances

When arriving at Honda Center, all guests will be screened by Evolv’s latest Evolv Express® technology before entering the arena. Unless instructed otherwise by security staff, guests can keep small personal items (such as cell phones, keys, and wallets) on them while entering. Guests might be directed to secondary screening, including hand-held magnetometers or visual inspection. Additionally, all permitted bags are subject to inspection.

Bags and purses larger than 5 in. x 9 in. x 2 in., including clear bags, cannot be brought into Honda Center. Please refer to Honda Center’s bag policy here. Guests who require a diaper bag or purse/bag for medical items, such as prescription medication, breast pumps, and other special medical equipment, are permitted to bring a bag no larger than 12 in. x 12 in. x 12 in. These medical and diaper bags must undergo additional screening and inspection, and guests with bags must enter through the Northwest Puck Drop Patio entrance.

Premium Seating members accessing Luxury Suites or the Pacific Premier Bank Club Level can enter through the Premium Seating Entrances at the northwest, southwest, and southeast corners of Honda Center. Please see the Premium Seating map here.

The Brewery X Biergarten outdoor terrace at Honda Center is open to all fans with a ticket for the game starting two hours prior to each home game! Its entrance is located near the Anaheim Ducks Team Store on the southeast corner of the arena. Fans wishing to experience the members-only indoor areas of Brewery X Biergarten can buy a single-game pass or a full-season Brewery X Biergarten Membership. Find more information about Brewery X Biergarten Memberships here.

For more information on arena policies, please visit Honda Center’s A–Z Arena Guide or view them in the Honda Center + Ducks app.

Event Timing

Please consult your ticket or the schedule to see what time your game is scheduled to begin.

Doors for Ducks games typically open one-and-a-half hours prior to puck drop, with select premium seating amenities, Go Mango Bar, and the Brewery X Biergarten outdoor terrace opening two hours prior to puck drop.

For most games, all parking gates will be open one hour prior to doors opening.

Food & Beverage Credits

If you have a food & beverage credit for a game, you will be issued a loaded-value ticket.

To redeem your credit, open your ticket in the Honda Center + Ducks app and tap "View Barcode." Scan the barcode at any food & beverage location inside the arena.

You can also access your credit in the NHL app or your Apple Wallet or Google Pay Wallet if you've added the ticket to it. Learn more.

Kids Club

Make your ducklings' gameday experience even more exciting with a season-long Wild Wings Kids Club membership! For only $35, fans 14 and under will snag a special Kit and enjoy perks all season long. A membership features:

A Wild Wings Kids Club Kit including an exclusive backpack, water bottle, hat, and foam puck

including an exclusive backpack, water bottle, hat, and foam puck A FREE skating pass for The Rinks

for The Rinks One FREE Kids Meal at Chick-fil-A

at Chick-fil-A Invitations to exclusive Kids Club events

And much more!

Join today at Kids Club HQ near Section 214 during any Ducks home game! You can also sign up through our fan loyalty program, The Mighty, within the Honda Center + Ducks app. Please email [email protected] with any questions.

Don’t miss out on the fun; get your membership today and become part of Wild Wing’s team!

The Mighty

The Mighty is the Anaheim Ducks' loyalty program that encompasses and unites all Ducks fans!

The Mighty incorporates weekly trivia, polls, and game predictions for fans to participate in as well as opportunities to earn prizes for completing challenges throughout the season. In addition to these incentives, Orange Alliance Members can access their season ticket holder benefits including the future game exchange and guaranteed giveaway forms on The Mighty. OA Members can accrue points to redeem for rewards such as player autographed items and special event opportunities through their exclusive Mighty Marketplace.

The Mighty loyalty program for the 2024–25 season will launch on Wednesday, October 16 in time for the Ducks' home opener and end on Sunday, April 13 at the conclusion of the Ducks final regular season home game.

For more information visit the FAQ page at AnaheimDucks.com/TheMighty or email [email protected].

Mobile Tickets

All Ducks tickets will be digital and available on mobile devices.​ Ducks fans and eventgoers can access and manage their tickets through the Honda Center + Ducks app.

Screenshots or a printed copy of a mobile QR code will not be accepted. Tickets printed directly from the Honda Center box office are the only hard paper tickets accepted.

Guests may not occupy a seat or remain in an area for which they do not possess a valid ticket.

Ordering Food

Arena concessions have evolved from simple hot dog stands to offering multiple convenient ordering methods for a variety of meal options. Learn more about the ordering methods available to you below.

Mobile ordering

Skip the line: order food and beverages from a range of concessions stands without leaving your seat. You’ll get a notification when your order is ready, so you don’t have to worry about missing a moment of the game. Mobile ordering is available for anyone in the arena! Download the Honda Center + Ducks app to get started.

Club-level in-seat service

In-seat service is available during Ducks games for All-Event Club Seats in sections 302–309 and 318–325. Simply select your seat location and your food and beverages will be delivered to you when they’re ready! Download the Honda Center + Ducks app to get started.

Suite food and beverage orders

Order food and beverages for delivery to your suite prior to or during your next Ducks game!

To place an order ahead of time, please visit the online portal or call the Food and Beverage Suites Manager at (714) 704–2928. A wider selection of snacks, entrées, salads, and desserts are available when orders are placed by 2:00 P.M. two business days in advance of an event and may also be less expensive. Please note event days are not considered business days.

During an event, guests may order food and beverages from an event-day menu at any time through the end of the last intermission of an event. To place an order from a suite, dial extension 3117 on the Pacific Premier Bank Club Level or extension 3167 on the Plaza Level. Event-day menus and pricing may vary.

Outdoor Areas

Partners

The SoCal Honda Dealers are bringing Random Acts of Helpfulness to Ducks fans all season long, like seat upgrades, autographed Ducks gear, and free parking for Honda drivers. So when you come to Honda Center, look out for the Helpful Guys & Gals in the blue shirts — it’s their job to be helpful!

Promotions

Over twenty Anaheim Ducks home games during the season will play host to a giveaway, themed activations, or both. See our full promotional schedule here.

Team Store

Make sure to stop by the Anaheim Team Store on the south side of Honda Center to update your wardrobe to match the new look. Our store carries the largest selection of official Anaheim Ducks merchandise.

Be on the lookout for special offers and new items at each game. Sign up for the Ducks Text Club to get Item of the Game notifications: text MERCH to 81883. New subscribers will get 15% off their first online purchase at AnaheimTeamStore.com!

You can also browse the Team Store's exciting selection of team merchandise and exclusive products from the comfort of your own home! Get ready for your next game and gear up ahead of time at AnaheimTeamStore.com.

Gameday hours vary. Check the Anaheim Team Store’s hours online.