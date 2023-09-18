Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 4-2 Win Over Kings

The Ducks capped off the 2023 Rookie Faceoff with a win over the rival Kings, downing Los Angeles 4-2 in the tournament finale today at City National Arena.

With the win, Anaheim prospects finished the three-game slate at 2-1-0 and improved to 14-2-3 at the annual event since 2016.

Ben King, Leo Carlsson, Yegor Sidorov and Rodwin Dionicio scored for the Ducks, as the club finished with 11 goals and a +2 goal differential across the three games.

Training camp invite Tomas Suchanek earned the win in net for Anaheim, turning aside 29-of-31 Kings shots.

Anaheim opened the scoring for the third straight game, taking advantage of a Kings defensive zone turnover when King finished off a centering pass from Zellweger near the right point.