Preview: Ducks Cap Rookie Faceoff Slate Today vs. Kings

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Pitre RF
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks capped off the 2023 Rookie Faceoff with a win over the rival Kings, downing Los Angeles 4-2 in the tournament finale today at City National Arena.

With the win, Anaheim prospects finished the three-game slate at 2-1-0 and improved to 14-2-3 at the annual event since 2016.

Ben King, Leo Carlsson, Yegor Sidorov and Rodwin Dionicio scored for the Ducks, as the club finished with 11 goals and a +2 goal differential across the three games.

Training camp invite Tomas Suchanek earned the win in net for Anaheim, turning aside 29-of-31 Kings shots.

Anaheim opened the scoring for the third straight game, taking advantage of a Kings defensive zone turnover when King finished off a centering pass from Zellweger near the right point.

King collected two points (1-1=2) in three tournament games.

The Kings temporarily pulled even early in the second period with a power-play goal, using a crisp give-and-go passing play just inside the Anaheim blue line to set up former Ducks draft pick Sean Tschigerl for the tying goal in tight.

Anaheim would waste little time going back ahead though, scoring twice in less than three minutes to claim a two-goal cushion.

Carlsson put the Ducks back ahead with his first goal in an Anaheim sweater, fooling Kings netminder Erik Portillo with a sharp-angle shot off the rush on right wing.

The second overall pick in this summer's draft, Carlsson finished the tournament with three points (1-2=3) in as many games while centering Anaheim's top line.

Winger Carey Terrance collected the primary assist on the go-ahead goal, giving the second-round pick a team-best four points in his first Rookie Faceoff.

Sidorov then added to the lead after a costly Kings turnover right in front of their own net, allowing Sidorov time and space to make a move to the forehand and lift his shot over the sprawled Portillo.

Dionicio added a third-period insurance marker with 13 minutes to play, helping to seal what became an Anaheim 4-2 victory.

In total, 14 of Anaheim's 21 skaters recorded at least one point in the tournament.

The Ducks begin the on-ice portion of training camp Thursday, Sept. 21 at Great Park Ice.

The Ducks conclude their Rookie Faceoff schedule Monday vs. Los Angeles in Las Vegas, NV.