PREVIEW: Ducks Face Rematch with Sharks Up In San Jose

With two preseason games to go, head coach Joel Quenneville said he knows “Sometimes training camps can get long, but we want to make sure that we’re getting something out of it.” He said building off positivity and excitement is key and discussed what else he’s looking for in tonight’s game.

“We want to make sure we’re playing as fast as we can,” he said. “Just looking for some consistency. Maybe there’s some continuity in a couple of guys playing together that might give us a pretty clear look at who we’re going to start with. There’s still a lot of things to look at.”

This is the second of two consecutive preseason games the Ducks have against the Sharks. While it can be hard to get a feel for a team given the fact that lineups change so often in the preseason, Ducks players like Sam Colangelo and Ian Moore both discussed what they’ve seen from San Jose and how that translates to expectations for tonight’s matchup.

“They play hard,” Colangelo said. “They play an in-your-face type of game. They’re finishing their hits.”

“They’ve got a lot of speed,” added Moore. “They play hard, certainly in the last game and in the rookie games. They’re never out of it, so you’ve got to be dialed in every shift. They’re a young team; they’ve got a lot of energy and speed. It’ll be an away game, too, so that’ll be a challenge. But [we need to] just stick to the way we play [and] that will be the biggest key and focus for us.”

Tonight’s game will be streamed on AnaheimDucks.com and the Honda Center + Ducks mobile app.