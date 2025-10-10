Ducks Broadcaster Steve Carroll to be Inducted Into Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Ducks broadcaster Steve Carroll will be inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Carroll is in the midst of his 27th season as the audio play-by-play voice of the Anaheim Ducks in 2025-26, having called 1,965 regular-season games with the Ducks. A veteran of 50 years as a play-by-play announcer, Carroll joined the Ducks in 1999-00 and is expected to broadcast his 2,000th game with Anaheim this season.

“Steve has been an identifying radio voice of the Ducks for over 25 years and his call is synonymous with the team,” said Southern California Sports Broadcasters President Pete Arbogast. “When you tune in, you don’t have to ask what game you’re listening to…you know it’s Ducks hockey. Those are the kind of people that belong in the Hall of Fame.”

After landing his first play-by-play job as voice of the Mineral Area Junior College Men’s Basketball Team (Flat River, Missouri) in 1976, Carroll has gone on to broadcast in several sports at both the collegiate and professional levels. The long list of baseball teams includes the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A), Huntsville Stars (Double-A) and Iowa Cubs (Triple-A). He has been employed in nine states and has called action in every state with the exception of Alaska and Idaho. At one point in the mid-1990s, Carroll was in Nashville broadcasting for five teams in three sports while freelancing for a newspaper. His work included covering the Nashville Knights of the ECHL and Vanderbilt University basketball and football (radio and television).

“It’s an honor for me and my wife Rhonda to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and to join the many top broadcasters to have been honored in Southern California,” said Carroll. “Over my career and the numerous places I’ve had the pleasure to work, I’ve done what I love and I am grateful to be a voice of the Anaheim Ducks for the last 25 years. From the time I began to now, it’s been an incredible journey over 50 years."

Carroll joined the Ducks after spending the previous two seasons handling the radio play-by-play duties for the New Orleans Brass of the ECHL, including serving in the communications, media relations and corporate sales departments. He also called games for the New Orleans Zephyrs, a Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, from 1996-98. In addition, he handled play-by-play for the New Orleans Storm professional soccer team.

Carroll has previous NHL broadcasting experience with the Philadelphia Flyers, serving as radio play-by-play announcer for the 1995-96 season. He also called action for the New Haven Nighthawks of the AHL during the 1985-86 season and the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) from 1981-85.

A native of St. Louis, Mo., Carroll is also a contributor to AnaheimDucks.com, the club’s official team website. On behalf of the team, he has served as an emcee at several charity events during the regular season and in the summer months. Along with his work with the Angels in 2011 as co-host of “Angels Today,” Carroll also co-hosted “This Week in Angels Baseball” for two years on Adelphia Cable in Southern California.

About Southern California Sports Broadcasters

Founded in 1958, by Tom Harmon, Southern California Sports Broadcasters (SCSB) is a non-profit organization serving broadcast professionals. Part of the organization's mission is to honor individuals for both lifetime and special achievements in the field of broadcasting. The SCSB Hall of Fame honors those who have made special contributions to the broadcasting landscape in Southern California. SCSB provides opportunities to network with many local broadcasters, with members varying from a wide range of professions and vocations.