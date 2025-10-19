Ducks Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Chicago to Take on the Hawks

The Ducks (2-2-0) head to Chicago face off with the Blackhawks (2-2-2) in the first of a five-game road trip. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT.

With five road games in 10 days, head coach Joel Quenneville discussed his team’s mindset as they embark on this stretch.

“We’re going to be busy,” Quenneville said. “So whatever’s going to be coming, we’ve got to be welcoming it and ready for the next one. We’ve got some tough games on that trip but certainly let’s be excited about it one at a time.”

The Ducks fell to 2-2-0 on the season after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1, last Thursday aet Honda Center.The team’s lone goal came courtesy of Leo Carlsson who scored his second of the season and sixth point in his last three games.

“We didn’t really capitalize on our chances,” Mason McTavish said. “We had some good looks. I don’t think we have to get too down on ourselves. That’s a really good hockey team over there and I think we held in there and gave ourselves a chance to win.”

The Blackhawks enter tonight coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks. Frank Nazar, Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen lead the club with six points on the season thus far.

Tonight’s game also marks the return of Quenneville to Chicago, where in 10-plus seasons he guided the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He is one of 11 head coaches in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup three times.

Tonight’s game will air on Victory+ and FOX Plus (Ch. 13).