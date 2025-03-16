Ducks Assign Solberg to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have assigned defensemen Stian Solberg from Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Solberg, 19 (12/29/05), was selected by Anaheim in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He appeared in 47 games with Farjestad this season, recording 3-9=12 points with a +1 rating and 16 penalty minutes (PIM). Among SHL defensemen 20 and younger this season, Solberg ranked second in points and assists, and fourth in goals.

The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman scored 5-10=15 points with 47 PIM and a +2 rating in 42 games in 2023-24 with Valerenga of the Eliteserien, Norway’s top professional league. He finished first in scoring among all skaters aged 18 or younger, while his 15 points are also the fourth-most by a defenseman 18 or younger in league history. Solberg also posted 1-3=4 points in 18 games for Valerenga in 2022-23, the most by a skater aged 18 or younger. In 71 career Eliteserien games, Solberg recorded 6-14=20 points with 59 PIM and a +4 rating.

The Oslo, Norway native represented Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, tallying 2-1=3 points in seven tournament games, and also the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he recorded 1-1=2 points in five games. He also appeared at the 2023 U-18 World Championship, earning one assist (0-1=1) in six games. Solberg was the second-highest ever player to be drafted out of Norway, following 2024 15th overall selection Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (Detroit).