Ducks Assign Five Players to AHL San Diego, Release Katchouk from PTO

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (4)

The Ducks have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp roster to 37 players (21 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders). The Ducks assigned five players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), and released one player from a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Click here for Anaheim's updated training camp roster.

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL): 
Vyacheslav Buteyets – Goaltender
Ryan Carpenter - Center
Rodwin Dionicio – Defenseman
Pavol Regenda – Left Wing
Noah Warren – Defenseman

Released from Professional Tryout:
Boris Katchouk – Left Wing

News Feed

Ducks Announce 2024-25 Television Schedule

Preview: Ducks Continue Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Assign 12 Players to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Fall 3-2 to Kings in Preseason Visit to Ontario

Preview: Ducks Meet Kings for Preseason Battle in Ontario

Ducks Assign Terrance to OHL Erie

Recap: Carlsson, McTavish Score in Preseason OT Loss to Sharks

Gibson Out 3-6 Weeks After Emergency Appendectomy Surgery

Preview: Ducks Host Sharks for Preseason Rematch at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Down Sharks 4-3 in Preseason Opener

Preview: Ducks Open 2024 Preseason Tonight in San Jose

Ducks Announce Preseason Streaming Schedule

'Really Quality Person' Gudas Ready to Lead the Ducks as Captain

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players

Ducks Season Preview: In the Middle

Ducks Name Radko Gudas Team Captain

Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster, Fan Camp Details

Preview: Ducks Prospects Cap Rookie Faceoff Today vs. Kings