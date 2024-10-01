Ducks Assign Five Players to AHL San Diego, Release Katchouk from PTO

The Ducks have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp roster to 37 players (21 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders). The Ducks assigned five players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), and released one player from a Professional Tryout (PTO).
Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):
Vyacheslav Buteyets – Goaltender
Ryan Carpenter - Center
Rodwin Dionicio – Defenseman
Pavol Regenda – Left Wing
Noah Warren – Defenseman
Released from Professional Tryout:
Boris Katchouk – Left Wing