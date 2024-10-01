Ducks Assign Five Players to AHL San Diego, Release Katchouk from PTO

The Ducks have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp roster to 37 players (21 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders). The Ducks assigned five players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), and released one player from a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Click here for Anaheim's updated training camp roster.

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):

Vyacheslav Buteyets – Goaltender

Ryan Carpenter - Center

Rodwin Dionicio – Defenseman

Pavol Regenda – Left Wing

Noah Warren – Defenseman

Released from Professional Tryout:

Boris Katchouk – Left Wing