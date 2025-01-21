Ducks Announce Injury Updates on McGinn, Lundestrom

Injury updates 1.21.25

The Ducks have announced the following injury updates:

Left wing Brock McGinn had successful ACL reconstruction surgery last week, performed by Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Brian Schulz in Los Angeles. McGinn is expected to be out approximately 7-9 months.

McGinn was injured in Anaheim's Dec. 23 game in Vegas after an awkward collision along the boards in the Ducks defensive zone. The 30-year-old winger, now in the last season of a four-year contract, collected eight points with a +1 rating in 26 games this season.

Center Isac Lundestrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Lundestrom was injured on a knee-on-knee collision with Florida's Sam Reinhart in the first period on Jan. 18. Lundestrom owns 4-3=7 points in 44 appearances this season.

