Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Four Players

McTavish Minty injury updates
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks have announced the following injury updates:

Mason McTavish missed the season's final six games with a sprained MCL suffered April 2 at Calgary. McTavish will not need surgery and will be cleared soon.

The 21-year-old center finished his second full NHL campaign with 42 points in 64 games, third among team leaders in scoring and goals.

Pavel Mintyukov missed the season's final eight games with a bone contusion suffered March 30 at Edmonton. Mintyukov will be ready for the start of training camp in September.

He finished his rookie NHL season with 28 points in 63 games, third among all rookie defenseman in points and assists.

Max Jones was out of action late in the season with a sprained AC joint and has since been cleared from the injury.

Brock McGinn is recovering from back surgery. His original timeline of four months remains unchanged.

