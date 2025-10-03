Ducks Announce 2025-26 Television Schedule

For the second straight season, all local telecasts will be available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market, entirely free to all fans

The Ducks, Victory+ and FOX 11 Plus (KCOP Channel 13) today announced the club's local television schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. All 82 regular-season games will be available locally.

Seventy-seven regular-season games will air live on Victory+, free of charge on the sports network that is a direct-to-consumer streaming service created by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC). In addition, 64 Ducks games will air on over-the-air television, with 54 available on FOX 11 Plus (channel 13) and 10 on KTTV FOX 11 (channel 11). For the second straight season, all locally broadcast Ducks game will be available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market, entirely free to all fans.

Five Ducks games will also air nationally, including four on TNT and one on ESPN.

John Ahlers has the call in his 24th season as the Ducks television play-by-play voice. Ahlers will once again be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst Brian Hayward, who enters his 32nd consecutive season with the team. Aly Lozoff returns for her seventh season as a rink side reporter with the Ducks’ local broadcasts. Guy Hebert will return to the Ducks broadcast team for his 12th season. Hebert will join Alexis Downie, Host & Content Producer for the Anaheim Ducks and Ducks Stream, to co-host an exclusive 30-minute pregame show airing prior to each weekday game on KCOP Channel 13 and KTTV FOX 11. The new pregame show will deliver fans comprehensive game-day coverage, including expert analysis, in-depth player features, exclusive interviews, and more. In addition to its live broadcasts, the program will also be available on-demand through Victory+, giving fans multiple ways to engage with Ducks coverage throughout the season.

Ducks games and exclusive content can be found on Victory+ which is available to download via streaming and internet devices, including smart TVs, tablets, smart phones and other over-the-top (OTT) devices. The club’s 64 games on KCOP Channel 13 or KTTV FOX 11 will be available throughout the Los Angeles Designated Market Area. Viewers are encouraged to download the Victory+ app. For more information, please visit our Where to Watch page.

Below is the full season schedule. All game dates and times are subject to change.

2025-26 Television Schedule (all times PT)

Game
Broadcast
Thu., Oct. 9 @ Seattle at 7 p.m. 
Victory+ 
Sat., Oct. 11 @ San Jose at 7 p.m. 
Victory+ 
Tue., Oct. 14 vs. PITTSBURGH at 7:30 p.m.
Victory+/Fox11
Thu., Oct. 16 vs. CAROLINA at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Sun., Oct. 19 @ Chicago 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Tue., Oct. 21 @ Nashville at 5 p.m. 
Victory+/FOX 11 
Thu., Oct. 23 @ Boston 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Sat., Oct. 25 @ Tampa Bay 2 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Tue., Oct. 28 @ Florida 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Fri., Oct. 31 vs. DETROIT at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Sun., Nov. 2 vs. NEW JERSEY at 5 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Tue., Nov. 4 vs. FLORIDA at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Thu., Nov. 6 @ Dallas at 5 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Sat., Nov. 8 @ Vegas at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Sun., Nov. 9 vs. WINNIPEG at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Tue., Nov. 11 @ Colorado at 6:30 p.m.
TNT 
Thu., Nov. 13 @ Detroit 4 p.m. 
Victory/FOX 11 
Sat., Nov. 15 @ Minnesota 3 p.m. 
Victory+ 
Mon., Nov. 17 vs. UTAH at 7 p.m. 
Victory+ 
Wed., Nov. 19 vs. BOSTON at 7 p.m. 
Victory+ 
Thu., Nov. 20 vs. OTTAWA at 7 p.m. 
Victory+ 
Sat., Nov. 22 vs. VEGAS at 7 p.m. 
Victory+ 
Wed., Nov. 26 vs. VANCOUVER at 7 p.m. 
Victory+ 
Fri., Nov. 28 vs. LOS ANGELES 1 p.m. 
Victory/FOX 11 
Sun., Nov. 30 @ Chicago 12:30 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Mon., Dec. 1 @ St. Louis at 5 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Wed., Dec. 3 vs. UTAH at 7 p.m.
TNT 
Fri., Dec. 5 vs. WASHINGTON at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Sun., Dec. 7 vs. CHICAGO at 5 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Tue., Dec. 9 @ Pittsburgh 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Thu., Dec. 11 @ NY Islanders 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Sat., Dec. 13 @ New Jersey 9:30 a.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Mon., Dec. 15 @ NY Rangers 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Tue., Dec. 16 @ Columbus 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Fri., Dec. 19 vs. DALLAS at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Sat., Dec. 20 vs. COLUMBUS at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Mon., Dec. 22 vs. SEATTLE at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Sat., Dec. 27 @ Los Angeles at 6 p.m.
 Victory+/FOX 11 
Mon., Dec. 29 vs. SAN JOSE at 7 p.m.
Victory+/FOX 11 
Wed., Dec. 31 vs. TAMPA BAY 1 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13 
Fri., Jan. 2 vs. MINNESOTA at 7:30 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Mon., Jan. 5 @ Washington 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Tue., Jan. 6 @ Philadelphia 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Thu., Jan. 8 @ Carolina 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sat., Jan. 10 @ Buffalo 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Tue., Jan. 13 vs. DALLAS at 7 p.m. 
TNT 
Fri., Jan. 16 @ Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sat., Jan. 17 vs. LOS ANGELES at 7 p.m. 
Victory+
Mon., Jan. 19 vs. NY RANGERS at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Wed., Jan. 21 @ Colorado 6 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Fri., Jan. 23 @ Seattle at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sun., Jan. 25 @ Calgary at 5 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Mon., Jan. 26 @ Edmonton 5:30 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Thu., Jan. 29 @ Vancouver at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sun., Feb. 1 vs. VEGAS at 6:30 p.m. 
ESPN
Tue., Feb. 3 vs. SEATTLE at 7 p.m. 
TNT 
Wed., Feb. 25 vs. EDMONTON at 7:30 p.m. 
Victory+
Fri., Feb. 27 vs. WINNIPEG at 7 p.m. 
Victory+
Sun., March 1 vs. CALGARY at 5 p.m. 
Victory+
Tue., March 3 vs. COLORADO at 7 p.m. 
Victory+
Wed., March 4 vs. NY ISLANDERS at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Fri., March 6 vs. MONTREAL 6 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sun., March 8 vs. ST. LOUIS 6 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Tue., March 10 @ Winnipeg 5:30 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Thu., March 12 @ Toronto 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sat., March 14 @ Ottawa 10 a.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sun., March 15 @ Montreal 4 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Wed., March 18 vs. PHILADELPHIA at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Fri., March 20 @ Utah at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sun., March 22 vs. BUFFALO at 5 p.m.
Victory+/Fox11
Tue., March 24 @ Vancouver at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Thu., March 26 @ Calgary 6 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sat., March 28 @ Edmonton 12:30 p.m. 
Victory+/Fox11
Mon., March 30 vs. TORONTO at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Wed., April 1 @ San Jose at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Fri., April 3 vs. ST. LOUIS at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sat., April 4 vs. CALGARY at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/FOX 11
Tue., April 7 vs. NASHVILLE at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Thu., April 9 vs. SAN JOSE at 7 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Sun., April 12 vs. VANCOUVER at 5 p.m. 
Victory+/FOX 11
Tue., April 14 @ Minnesota at 5 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13
Thu., April 16 @ Nashville at 5 p.m. 
Victory+/KCOP-13

