GAMEDAY: Ducks Aim for Third Straight Win in Battle with Carolina Tonight

By Hayley Elwood
Coming off a thrilling Home Opener victory Tuesday night, the Ducks (2-1-0) are looking for their third straight win as they take on the Hurricanes (3-0-0) tonight at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT).

Anaheim got its 10th straight home opener win on Tuesday evening after beating the Penguins 4-3. That record is tied with Boston, Washington, and Toronto for the longest active streak in the NHL.

“The building had a great buzz to it right off the bat,” head coach Joel Quenneville said of the Honda Center home opener. “We wanted to make sure that we got off to a good start because we wanted to make sure that we take advantage of this place.”

Chris Kreider scored two goals in the game including the game-winning goal in the third period. His strong start to the season has allowed him to become the second player in franchise history with four goals in his first three games, joining Daniel Winnik from 2012-2013.

Rookie Beckett Sennecke earned an assist in the win making him third player in franchise history with points in each of his first three career games.

After making it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Carolina has started 2025 on a high note and comes into Anaheim undefeated on the season.

“It’s going to be the same Carolina Hurricanes team [we’ve seen] for eight to 10 years,” said Mikael Granlund regarding his expectations for tonight’s game. “They’re going to be working hard. They’re going to challenge you every single situation and it’s going to be a high-paced game. I think every single one [of us] knows what to expect. That’s a really good team we’re going to play against tonight so it’s going to be a good test for us.”

Thoughts from Coach Quenneville following todays morning skate at Honda Center

Quenneville said facing a Stanley Cup contender like Carolina means he and his coaching staff will “find out a lot about our group tonight.” Additionally, he discussed what kinds of challenges the Hurricanes present.

“It’ll be a good test,” Quenneville said. “They’re a good hockey team. They do a lot of things right. They play a really strong, structured team game. They have the puck a lot, they’re fast, they defend well so we’ll be tested every shift out there tonight.”

Tonight’s game will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

