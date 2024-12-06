Ducks Acquire Defenseman Jacob Trouba from New York Rangers

The Ducks have acquired defenseman Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick. New York will receive the later of Anaheim’s own fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft or the conditional fourth-round pick acquired by Anaheim from Detroit in the Robby Fabbri trade July 3, 2024 (the earlier of Detroit’s own 2025 fourth-round pick or Boston’s fourth-round pick in 2025 acquired by Detroit).

Trouba, 30 (2/26/94), has earned 73-242=315 points with a +53 rating and 626 penalty minutes (PIM) in 772 career games with the New York Rangers (2019-24) and Winnipeg Jets (2013-19). He has averaged 22:20 average time on ice per game throughout his 12 NHL seasons. Since entering the league in 2013, Trouba ranks second among all NHL skaters in blocked shots (1,654) and 10th among all league defensemen in hits (1,578).

“Jacob is a highly respected player in this league whose character and leadership qualities on and off the ice are second to none,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “We believe Jacob has many more years in this league and hope he is a big part of our future success. It’s rare you are able to acquire a player with Jacob’s experience, stature and ability. On the ice he competes every shift, leads by example and is a presence on the blue line every night.”

The 6-3, 212- pound blueliner has served as the Rangers captain each of the last three seasons, earning six assists (0-6=6) and 22 PIM in 24 games with the club this season. At the time of the acquisition, Trouba led the Rangers in blocked shots (68), shorthanded time on ice per game (3:03) and total shorthanded time on ice (73:22).

Trouba was named the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award winner in 2023-24, presented annually to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey. Trouba and his wife, Dr. Kelly Tyson-Trouba, founded The Trouba Creative Expressions Arts Program, which offers art services to adults with epilepsy and seizures through the Epilepsy Foundation of Metropolitan New York. Through the program, Trouba creates artwork, which he auctions off, by wearing his hockey equipment covered in paint and striking a canvas. He was also named the Rangers nominee for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Originally selected by Winnipeg in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Trouba set a single-season career-high 8-42=50 points in 2018-19 with the Jets and scored a personal best 11 goals in 2021-22 with the Rangers. The Rochester, Mich. native helped Team USA to gold medals at the 2013 World Junior Championship, and back-to-back Under-18 World Championships in 2011 and 2012. He also helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2013 World Championship.

Vaakanainen, 25 (1/1/99), has recorded 1-24=25 points in 141 career NHL games with Anaheim (2022-24) and Boston (2018-22). He appeared in five games with the Ducks this season, earning one assist (0-1=1).

The 6-2, 200-pound defenseman was acquired from Boston with John Moore, 2022 first-round, 2023 second-round and 2024 second-round selections in the NHL Draft for Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran, March 19, 2022.

A native of Joensuu, Finland, Vaakanainen represented Finland at three consecutive World Junior Championships, including 2017, 2018 and 2019, winning gold in 2019. He also helped Finland to medals at the 2016 World U-18 Championship (gold) and 2017 World U-18 Championship (silver).