Dostal, Gudas Lead Czechia to World Championship Gold

Lukas Dostal and Radko Gudas led Czechia to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championship Saturday, clinching the title with a 2-0 shutout win over Switzerland on home ice in Prague. The championship is Czechia’s first since 2010.

Dostal was named the tournament’s Best Goaltender and to the tournament Media All-Star Team. Dostal stopped all 31 shots in the championship game to earn his third shutout of the tournament. Overall, he posted a 6-2-0 record with three shutouts, a 1.58 goals-against average (GAA) and .939 save percentage (SV%). He led the tournament in shutouts, co-led in wins, and ranked second in GAA and SV%. He also earned a shutout in the quarterfinals, stopping all 36 shots vs. Team USA.

Gudas was named a Top Three Player for Czechia during the tournament, recording one assist with a +7 rating in 10 games, his first gold medal with Czechia.