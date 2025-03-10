Carlsson Partners with Non-Profit to Host 100 Members From the Friends Organization at Ducks Game Tomorrow

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson has partnered with the national non-profit organization, Friends: The National Association of Young People Who Stutter; with the goal of raising awareness about stuttering and empowering those who stutter to use their voice. Carlsson, who has stuttered his entire life, will provide complimentary tickets to 100 members from the stuttering community tomorrow, March 11 as the Ducks face off against the Washington Capitals (7 p.m.) in celebration of his bobble head giveaway.

Following the game, Carlsson will meet and have conversations with select members from Friends as he continues to serve as a role model and inspire kids who stutter. Carlsson hopes his involvement in the stuttering community will help to break the stigma surrounding stuttering and empower kids to be brave and fearless when it comes to their communication. Over the course of the season, Carlsson has met with numerous children from the Friends organization and looks to continue building his relationship with the Friends organization for years to come.

In support of Friends and Carlsson, the Anaheim Ducks will hold an in-game auction featuring autographed Ducks memorabilia and other exclusive items, with all proceeds raised benefiting the Friends organization. The auction will begin tomorrow, March 11 at noon PT and will close Wednesday, March 12 at noon PT. Fans can bid by texting DUCKS to 76278 or can visit Ducks.Givesmart.com.

The Karlstad, Sweden native Carlsson was selected by Anaheim in the first round (second overall) at the 2023 NHL Draft. He has scored 14-13=27 points in 55 games with the Ducks this season. Carlsson represented Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, the youngest player to participate in the tournament featuring NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. Carlsson has recorded 26-30=56 points in 110 career NHL games with Anaheim. In 2023-24 as a rookie, he recorded 12-17=29 points in 55 games. His 26 career goals are the most by a teenager in Ducks history and his 14 goals this campaign are the most by a Ducks teenager in a single season in franchise history.

To learn more or donate to the Friends organization, visit FriendsWhoStutter.org.

About Friends

Friends: The National Association of Young People Who Stutter is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and education to young people who stutter, their families, and professionals, through annual conferences, one-day workshops, and outreach.