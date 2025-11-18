Ducks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by UCI Health Thursday

The Ducks will host Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) Night presented by UCI Health at Honda Center Thursday, Nov. 20 (7 p.m.) as part of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer Month, a time that unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. The evening will highlight game night presenting partner, UCI Health and raise awareness and support for local nonprofit, Jessie Rees Foundation.

The evening’s ceremonial puck drop will highlight Mauricio Alvarez, a UCI Health patient and longtime Southern California resident. Diagnosed with advanced stage IV stomach cancer and no more than a year to live, Mauricio turned to Dr. Maheswari Senthil, Dr. Farshid Dayyani and the team at the UCI Health Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. Through a groundbreaking STOPGAP clinical trial – combining targeted abdominal chemotherapy, surgery to remove visible tumors and a heated chemotherapy wash – Mauricio’s cancer was eradicated. Now, two years after his original diagnosis, he is working, exercising regularly and enjoying life with his children and grandchildren while continuing monthly immunotherapy.

For the game’s I Fight For Moment of Recognition, fans will have the opportunity to honor loved ones who have battled the fight against cancer by filling out complimentary I Fight For tribute cards, available at the Go Mango wall located inside the South entrance of Honda Center, Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio outside North doors and at multiple UCI Health tabling locations along Honda Center’s 200-level concourse.

The Ducks are calling all fans in attendance to help fill Jessie Rees Foundation JoyJars by participating in a Crazy Socks for Courageous Kids JoyDrive. Fans are encouraged to donate colorful, kid-sized socks to the Go Mango wall located inside the South entrance of Honda Center. The Jessie Rees Foundation ensures every Courageous Kid fighting cancer has the support to Never Ever Give Up, as they provide children in hospitals around the world with fun-filled JoyJars filled with toys and activities to send hope and joy to children fighting cancer.

The first 200 people to donate to the JoyDrive will receive one Chick-fil-A® Be Our Guests Cards Digital Offer Card good for one (1) Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, or Spicy Chicken Sandwich. In addition, Chick-fil-A SoCal and the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will be selling opportunity drawing tickets for $5 each during Hockey Fights Cancer Night inside the South entrance to benefit the Jessie Rees Foundation. The winner of the Hockey Fights Cancer Night opportunity drawing will be entered to win free Chick-fil-A for a year and an Anaheim Ducks team-autographed jersey.

Fans can also contribute to HFC Night presented by UCI Health by participating in the in-game auction featuring player-autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. Jerseys will be available to bid on prior to the evening’s game, starting at noon PT on Thursday, Nov. 20, with the auction set to close Friday, Nov. 21 at noon PT. To place a bid, text DUCKS to 76278 or visit Ducks.Givesmart.com. All proceeds will benefit the Jessie Rees Foundation.

About UCI Health

UCI Health, one of California’s largest academic health systems, is the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine. The 1,317-bed system comprises its main campus UCI Medical Center, its flagship hospital in Orange, Calif., the UCI Health — Irvine medical campus, four hospitals and affiliated physicians of the UCI Health Community Network in Orange and Los Angeles counties and a network of ambulatory care centers across the region. UCI Medical Center provides tertiary and quaternary care and is home to the only Orange County-based National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, high-risk perinatal/neonatal program and American College of Surgeons-verified Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center, gold level 1 geriatric emergency department and regional burn center. Powered by UC Irvine, UCI Health serves 5.6 million people in Orange County, western Riverside County and southeast Los Angeles County. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).