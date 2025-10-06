Strome Takes Flight with Pacific Airshow Pilots

What do Ducks and planes in the 9th Annual Pacific Airshow have in common? They both fly together.

And this week, they had another thing in common: Ryan Strome.

The Anaheim Ducks forward was the passenger for a pair of quick flights ahead of the largest airshow in the United States, which draws big crowds from far and wide to Huntington Beach, California.

Needless to say, Strome's experience riding shotgun with airshow pilot Gregory Colyer was a little different than a team flight to Ottawa or Boston.

"There's usually a lot more cards being played," Strome, entering his 13th NHL season and fourth with the Ducks, joked to NHL.com. "A rollercoaster is a great comparison. It feels like that except with maybe 100 times more force and torque on your body. You'll feel weightless for a bit, then you turn and really feel the gravity. It was such an unbelievable experience."

"We did a couple of rolls, did a 2G turn, a 3G and 4G turn," Colyer, an airshow pilot for over four decades who's done countless flights for VIPs and athletes including former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, told NHL.com. "At 4Gs Ryan weighs about 800 pounds. But he was having a great time up there, laughing. The goal is always to get them out of the plane with a smile on their face."