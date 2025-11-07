Ducks score 7 again, hold off Stars for 5th straight win

Kreider has 2 goals for Anaheim, which gets 4 in 2nd; Dallas point streak ends at 7

ANA at DAL | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Chris Kreider had two goals, and the Anaheim Ducks held off the Dallas Stars for their fifth straight win, 7-5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

It was Anaheim’s second consecutive game scoring seven goals following a 7-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn, Beckett Sennecke, and Troy Terry each had two assists for the Ducks (9-3-1), who have won seven of eight. Lukas Dostal made 20 saves.

Wyatt Johnston had two goals and an assist, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and 2 assists, and Miro Heiskanen had four assists for the Stars (7-4-3), who had their seven-game point streak come to an end (4-0-3). Jake Oettinger made 17 saves.

Johnston gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 5:49 of the first period on the power play when he one-timed a feed from Roope Hintz in the high slot.

Johnston’s second power-play goal extended it to 2-0 at 16:18 after he deflected in a point shot from Heiskanen in the slot.

Kreider scored on the power play to cut it to 2-1 at 1:16 of the second period on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Ian Moore tied it 2-2 at 2:48 with his first career NHL goal when he deflected in a cross-crease pass from Ryan Poehling.

Tyler Seguin gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 8:19 after Sam Steel found him behind the Anaheim defense in the neutral zone before burying a shot from the slot.

Gauthier tied it 3-3 at 14:07 on a shot from the left face-off dot.

Olen Zellweger’s power-play goal gave Anaheim a 4-3 lead at 17:05 off a cross-ice pass to the back door.

Kreider’s second goal extended it to 5-3 when he deflected the puck in front of Oettinger 16 seconds into the third period.

Rantanen cut it to 5-4 at 1:50 on the power play on a shot from the back door, but Carlsson scored short-handed at 9:22 to make it 6-4.

Hintz cut it to 6-5 at 16:39 when the puck deflected off him as set a screen in front of Dostal with Oettinger pulled for the extra attacker.

Mason McTavish then scored into the empty net at 18:07 for the 7-5 final.

