Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal since 2022, Avalanche defeat Ducks

Landeskog, who entered the game with four assists in 16 games, gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead at 11:37 of the second period. Sam Malinski broke his stick on a shot from the point, but the puck went right to Valeri Nichushkin, who turned and put a shot on net. Lukas Dostal made the initial save, but Landeskog had inside position on Jackson LaCombe and chipped the rebound into the net.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had three assists to extend his point streak to 10 games (eight goals, 14 assists) for the Avalanche (11-1-5), who have won four straight and are 6-0-2 in their past eight. Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves.

Leo Carlsson scored to extend his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, 11 assists), and Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks (11-4-1).

Lehkonen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead just 28 seconds into the first period, scoring five-hole with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from MacKinnon.

Carlsson tied it 1-1 during a 4-on-4 at 18:16. He played the puck around the boards, where Jacob Trouba knocked it to himself around Devon Toews behind the net. Trouba then fed the puck back out front to Carlsson, who was left all alone at the edge of the crease.

After Landeskog put the Avalanche back in front, Martin Necas extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 7:02 of the third period. MacKinnon's shot from the above the circles hit off Lehkonen before it was deflected by Necas past the skate of Dostal at the right post.

Parker Kelly scored into an empty net at 17:39 for the 4-1 final.