Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal since 2022, Avalanche defeat Ducks

MacKinnon extends point streak to 10; Carlsson's run hits 11 for Anaheim, which has 7-game winning streak end

Ducks at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Gabriel Landeskog scored his first regular-season goal since March 5, 2022, for the Colorado Avalanche, who ended the Anaheim Ducks’ seven-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

Landeskog, who entered the game with four assists in 16 games, gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead at 11:37 of the second period. Sam Malinski broke his stick on a shot from the point, but the puck went right to Valeri Nichushkin, who turned and put a shot on net. Lukas Dostal made the initial save, but Landeskog had inside position on Jackson LaCombe and chipped the rebound into the net.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had three assists to extend his point streak to 10 games (eight goals, 14 assists) for the Avalanche (11-1-5), who have won four straight and are 6-0-2 in their past eight. Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves.

Leo Carlsson scored to extend his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, 11 assists), and Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks (11-4-1).

Lehkonen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead just 28 seconds into the first period, scoring five-hole with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from MacKinnon.

Carlsson tied it 1-1 during a 4-on-4 at 18:16. He played the puck around the boards, where Jacob Trouba knocked it to himself around Devon Toews behind the net. Trouba then fed the puck back out front to Carlsson, who was left all alone at the edge of the crease.

After Landeskog put the Avalanche back in front, Martin Necas extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 7:02 of the third period. MacKinnon's shot from the above the circles hit off Lehkonen before it was deflected by Necas past the skate of Dostal at the right post.

Parker Kelly scored into an empty net at 17:39 for the 4-1 final.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Ducks Go for Eighth Straight Win in Colorado

Carlsson Named One of the NHL's 'Three Stars' of the Week

Carlsson extends point streak to 10, Ducks defeat Jets for 7th win in row

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Win Seventh Straight in Face Off Against Jets

Ducks recover, defeat Golden Knights in OT for 6th straight win

GAMEDAY: Ducks Preparing for ‘Test’ in Pacific Division Battle in Vegas

Ducks to Host Military Appreciation Night Sunday

Ducks score 7 again, hold off Stars for 5th straight win

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look for Fifth Straight Win Deep in the Heart of Texas

Gauthier gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks score 7 to pull away from Panthers

NOTES: Ducks Win Fourth Straight to Improve to 8-2-1 in Last 11

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Stay Hot as They Host Panthers at Honda Center

NOTES: Ducks Off to Hot Start This Season

Sennecke, Gauthier lead Ducks to victory over Devils for 3rd straight win

Los Ducks Rindieron Tributo Especial a México

GAMEDAY: Ducks Duel with Devils in Día de Muertos Partido

Carlsson gets 4 points, Ducks top Red Wings for 4th win in past 5

GAMEDAY: Returns and Reunions Abound as Ducks Host Red Wings at Honda Center