Granlund gets NHL career-high 5 points, Ducks recover to defeat Bruins

Helleson tied it 1-1 at 8:06. He skated down from the right point and sent a centering pass from the bottom of the circle that deflected in off the left shin of McAvoy.

Geekie put the Bruins back ahead 2-1 at 8:49 of the second period with a wrist from the high slot that beat Mrazek blocker side.

Gauthier tied it 2-2 at 11:29, taking a short pass from Jackson LaCombe and beating a screened Korpisalo from above the right circle.

Trouba scored his first goal of the season at 15:24 to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead. He kicked the rebound of Nesterenko's initial shot to himself in the right circle before scoring short side under Korpisalo's glove.

Mason Lohrei tied it 3-3 at 17:10 with a one-timer from the point on the power play.

Granlund put Anaheim in front 4-3 at 2:52 of the third period with his own power-play goal.

Colangelo, who is from Stoneham, Massachusetts, pushed it to 5-3 at 7:49. He scored from in front after Ryan Poehling's pass deflected to him off the stick of Lohrei.

“I can’t really put it into words,” Colangelo said of his first NHL game in Boston. “I couldn’t even put a number on how many people I have here. So many people that helped me get here, they know who they are. I’m really thankful for them and happy I was able to do something good in front of them.”

NOTES: Granlund is the first Ducks player with a five-point game since Ryan Getzlaf on Nov. 24, 2015. ... Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return. There was no update on his status postgame.