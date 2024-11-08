All-Female Team to Rappel From Rafters at Honda Center in Honor of Ducks Military Appreciation Night Sunday

Honda Center (5 p.m. PT). This special game night will pay tribute to local military, as well as raise awareness and funds for Ducks nonprofit Community Partners, United Heroes League (UHL) and Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix).

In a groundbreaking moment for the Anaheim Ducks, an all-female rappel group from the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Training Team will descend from the rafters of Honda Center. Sunday will mark the first time in Ducks history an all-female rappel group will showcase an extraordinary display of skill and dedication during an NHL game. This special event will be followed by members of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Team taking part in the ceremonial puck drop.

The U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, located in Fort Jackson, S.C., annually trains approximately 2,400 drill sergeants. Academy cadre, known as Drill Sergeant Leaders, are among the top one percent of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) in the Army, selected for their expertise, experience and exceptional character. Each year, they lead four intensive nine-week, 540-hour courses, ensuring that new drill sergeants are prepared to guide the next generation of American soldiers. Drill Sergeant Leaders are devoted to maximizing candidates’ potential through coaching, teaching, and mentorship, upholding the high standards of the U.S. Army.

The night’s honorary puck drop will feature four distinguished members of the Drill Sergeant Academy’s Training Team: Staff Sergeant Destiny Bauelos, Staff Sergeant Erin Mackinnon, Staff Sergeant Tichina Johnson, and Staff Sergeant Danielle Kline. These dedicated professionals were hand-selected based on expertise, experience, character and professionalism.

An assortment of Military Appreciation Night jerseys autographed by Ducks players will be auctioned beginning at noon PT on Sunday, Nov. 10 with the auction set to close at noon PT on Monday, Nov. 11. To bid, text “DUCKS” to 76278, or visit www.Ducks.Givesmart.com. All proceeds will benefit UHL and Vet Tix.

Military Appreciation Night will also include representatives from United Heroes League taking part in a variety of the evening’s activities and recognitions such as the Community Hero Award and the Salute to Those Who Serve Award.

About United Heroes League

United Heroes League is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit based in Hastings, Minnesota. The charity assists families of all branches of the military by providing free sports equipment, free youth development camps, financial grants to pay for sports registration fees, special experiences of meeting pro athletes, and pro sports tickets so the entire family can enjoy a night out at the game before or after deployment. UHL actively works to ensure that children of military service members can afford every opportunity to participate in sports. Additionally, UHL has provided over $12 million worth of free sports equipment, game tickets, cash grants, sports camps, and special experiences to military families across the US & Canada.

About Vet Tix

Vet Tix is a nonprofit that provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life. They support our troops by honoring their service and providing positive family and life experiences, during and after their years of service to our country.