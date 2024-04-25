'A Ton of Optimism': Ducks Reflect on Challenging Year, Express Confidence for Next Season

For 31 NHL teams every year, exodus day is bittersweet.
There's the joy of an upcoming summer, rest and relaxation, plus some much-needed time with family. There's the pride of completing another season at the game's highest level and the gratitude for experiencing the ride with teammates who became family.
But there's also the disappointment of falling short of the ultimate prize and, in half the league's case, missing out on the best postseason sprint in sports.
In Anaheim's case, the 2023-24 season was exciting, yet tumultuous. Encouraging for the future, yet beneath the club's rising expectations. And while several extended losing skids, a slew of injuries and some old-fashioned growing pains knocked the club early from playoff contention, Anaheim's late season surge left a reinvigorated Ducks squad already looking forward to October.
AnaheimDucks.com caught up with several Ducks this week for their thoughts on the season as a whole, the team's strong finish, the impact of a developing young core, taking the next steps towards playoff contention and more.
On the season
Troy Terry: It was a frustrating year at times. My biggest thing I've had to deal with as a player is just the mental side of it and sometimes being too hard on myself. There were some really good parts and I also think there's a lot of aspects to my game that I've really taken steps on. So I'm excited to just have a big summer, just kind of reset, and I'm already excited for next year.
Cam Fowler: There's a lot of optimism around this group for sure. I think some disappointment for how the season went...I think mentally and physically it was difficult, especially for some older players who want to win obviously, but at the same time it's up to us to help out this younger generation and help be mentors and leaders towards them. I'm proud of myself for that and all of our guys. So that's how I'm looking at it heading into the summer.
Radko Gudas: Well, I think the season didn't go as well as we thought after the first 10, 15 games that it could have gone for us, but I also think that we're a very young group that needs the experience and needs to find out how hard it is to win in this league. And I think we did that, unfortunately sometimes a little harder of a way than we wanted. There's a lot of games that I thought that could have gone the other way and unfortunately it's a one-goal game. Sometimes the experience speaks for the two points, but I think we have a lot of guys that had growth in their personal games and I believe that they're all pumped about the way we played at the end. I thought were showing that we were a little more consistent and we're able to play with teams that are in the playoff spots and that are playing tight hockey. I think that was a great, great feeling to have in the group and I think the belief in the group became bigger and bigger.