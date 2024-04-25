'A Ton of Optimism': Ducks Reflect on Challenging Year, Express Confidence for Next Season

Zellweger: Yeah, it's really cool when there's a big pool of young guys with lots of talent and high work ethics. It also goes a long way when you have older guys too that can help you out. I think going into the summer, all the young guys are looking to really push their game to another level so we can all push in the right direction.

Terry: [Being a leader] is something that I've wantedsince I was in college and came into hockey. I think being a leader and doing all that stuff, it's always easier when you're winning and it's hard when you're losing. So really I'm just trying to dive into that and just trying to make sure I can be there for the young guys the way that some of the older guys like [Ryan Getzlaf and Cam Fowler] and those guys were when I was coming into the league.

Killorn: That was one of Leo's best games of the year against Vegas. You can see how much talent he has and what his ceiling can be. Who knows how good he can be in this league. So much promise with him. Cutter, we only got the one game, but I was really impressed. Coming from college, it's a lot different league to play against, especially Vegas in your first game. He handled himself really well and I love that he was making plays. A lot of guys might be shy in their first couple of games to make those plays and he was not afraid to make plays, which was awesome.

On taking the next steps towards playoff contention

Fowler: I think the consistency is a huge part of it. I think we have to learn even on our off nights how to find ways to win in dirty ways. They're not always going to be pretty games. You have to find ways over the course of 82 games to get those wins that are a little dirty. I think that we're working towards that and I think anybody that has watched this team or has been around this team knows that the optimism for the future is sky high, but it's up to us as players to kind of put that into action. I think this year was a difficult year, but it was a important year for us all to learn the steps that we need to take as a group to get better next year.

Strome: I think it's managing some of the highs and lows. We're still a relatively young group and this year we really learned the value in going through those tough times. Every team's going to go through them. It's almost more important to go through the bad times than the good times. I think you learn a lot about yourself and your teammates. I think we can manage it just a little bit better and we got to find ways to win one goal games.

Vatrano: I think everyone's obviously going to come back ready and excited. I think we've got a great great group in here. Everyone gets along and everyone's pushing for each other to get better. I think it's just going to come from us inside here internally to push each other every single day and now we know what the expectations are. We want to win now. We don't want to go through this again.

Dostal: I'm excited for next year. For a lot of the guys, it was their first pro year and it was a learning experience for everybody, including me. We've just got to take that experience through the summer because everybody knows now what to expect from the NHL level. So we've got to practice that way and just get ready for next year.

McTavish: Consistency. We have so many young guys who weren't really used to playing the full 82-game schedule, including myself, and I think just getting more seasoned and playing more games together as a group will benefit us.

Terry: I mean you've seen some of the young guys we've got and I'm proud of all of them. They all played really well. I think they're all considerably better players now than they were at the start of the year and they take a lot of pride in their development, so I'm excited for them next year. I think it starts this summer just as a group staying in contact and just making sure we're all putting the work in the summer and then coming into training camp.

On one-goal games

Fowler: I do think that's a big part of it. I think you have groups that have a lot of veterans and guys that have been around for a while, and there's some comfort in playing in those tie games or one goal games. That comes with a little bit of experience, which for the most part our group doesn't really have. But now that we've gone through that this year, I think our guys understand just how thin the margin is between winning and losing. And it could be one play here, one play there, and you course that out over 82 games, those things all make a difference. So that was a good experience for our guys and I think if you look at those games that we lost by one, if those go the other way, all of a sudden our season looks a lot different. We've just got to put ourselves in those situations and we've got to learn how to come out on the other side.