A Closer Look: Trevor Zegras

ZegrasCloser

Nickname: Z

Favorite hockey moment: Winning World Junior gold with Team USA

Favorite off-day activity: Golf

Favorite musical artist: Kid Rock

Favorite movie: Blades of Glory

Favorite TV show: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Favorite TV show/movie character: Johnny "Drama" Chase (Entourage)

Celebrity crush: Ryan Strome

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: Working construction

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player: Ryan Getzlaf

Favorite video game: LEGO Star Wars

One food you will not eat: Pickles

Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Eating pizza after the games

Favorite animal: Spider

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Didn't get in trouble

Hero growing up: Patrick Kane

Favorite place to vacation: Greece

Personal goal song: Soul Bossa Nova

If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you? Mason McTavish

Phone's screensaver/background photo: Josh Mahura's name on the Stanley Cup

Most-used emoji: Eyeballs

