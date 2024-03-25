A Closer Look: Pavel Mintyukov

Mintyukov

Despite missing 11 games earlier this season with a separated shoulder, Ducks rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has established himself as one of the best rookie blueliners in the NHL this year.

The former tenth overall pick ranks third among rookie defensemen in points, assists and points per game while averaging almost 19 minutes of ice-time per night.

Mintyukov's 28 points in his first 60 career games trail only teammate Cam Fowler (7-22=29) among all-time Ducks defensemen.

As of March 25, Mintyukov had collected points in three of his last four outings, including his fourth career NHL goal scored in an OT loss to Tampa Bay.

Nickname: Minty

Favorite off-day activity: Sleeping in

Favorite musical artist: 50 Cent

Favorite TV show: I don't watch TV

Celebrity crush: Megan Fox

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: A ping pong player

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player: Teemu Selanne

Favorite cheat meal: Cake

Something fans would never guess about you: I like to play chess

Go-to karaoke song: Tequila

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Missing curfew

Heroes growing up: Alex Ovechkin

What you bought after you signed your first pro contract: A Playstation 5

Personal goal song: Candy Shop

If you could have a superpower: Read people's minds

Phone's screensaver/background photo: My brother and my dog

News Feed

Recap: Ducks Can't Find OT Winner in 3-2 Loss to Bolts

Ducks Recall Stalock from San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Lightning on Women in Sports Weekend at Honda Center

Recap: Killorn Strikes Twice as Ducks Down Blackhawks 4-0

Ducks Sign Goaltender Suchanek to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Preview: Ducks Shoot to Snap Losing Skid Tonight vs. Chicago

Recap: Rough Middle Frame Dooms Ducks in 4-0 Loss to Wild

Preview: Ducks Look for Payback Tonight in Rematch vs. Wild

Ducks Reassign Regenda to AHL San Diego

Recap: Penalty Killing Woes Cost Ducks in 4-2 Loss to Blues

Preview: Ducks Feeling Lucky for St. Patrick's Day Duel with Blues

Recap: Ducks Struggles Continue in 6-0 Loss to Jets

Preview: Ducks Fly North for Battle with Jets Tonight in Winnipeg

Recap: Ducks Shut Out in 2-0 Loss to Minnesota

Ducks to Host Women in Sports Weekend Presented by Pacific Premier Bank

A Closer Look: Leo Carlsson

Recap: Leason Scores Twice in 7-2 Loss to Chicago

Ducks Recall Regenda from AHL San Diego