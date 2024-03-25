A Closer Look: Pavel Mintyukov

Despite missing 11 games earlier this season with a separated shoulder, Ducks rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has established himself as one of the best rookie blueliners in the NHL this year.
The former tenth overall pick ranks third among rookie defensemen in points, assists and points per game while averaging almost 19 minutes of ice-time per night.
Mintyukov's 28 points in his first 60 career games trail only teammate Cam Fowler (7-22=29) among all-time Ducks defensemen.
As of March 25, Mintyukov had collected points in three of his last four outings, including his fourth career NHL goal scored in an OT loss to Tampa Bay.
Nickname: Minty
Favorite off-day activity: Sleeping in
Favorite musical artist: 50 Cent
Favorite TV show: I don't watch TV
Celebrity crush: Megan Fox
If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: A ping pong player
Favorite current (or former) Ducks player: Teemu Selanne
Favorite cheat meal: Cake
Something fans would never guess about you: I like to play chess
Go-to karaoke song: Tequila
The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Missing curfew
Heroes growing up: Alex Ovechkin
What you bought after you signed your first pro contract: A Playstation 5
Personal goal song: Candy Shop
If you could have a superpower: Read people's minds
Phone's screensaver/background photo: My brother and my dog