A Closer Look: Pavel Mintyukov

Despite missing 11 games earlier this season with a separated shoulder, Ducks rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has established himself as one of the best rookie blueliners in the NHL this year.

The former tenth overall pick ranks third among rookie defensemen in points, assists and points per game while averaging almost 19 minutes of ice-time per night.

Mintyukov's 28 points in his first 60 career games trail only teammate Cam Fowler (7-22=29) among all-time Ducks defensemen.

As of March 25, Mintyukov had collected points in three of his last four outings, including his fourth career NHL goal scored in an OT loss to Tampa Bay.

Nickname: Minty

Favorite off-day activity: Sleeping in

Favorite musical artist: 50 Cent

Favorite TV show: I don't watch TV

Celebrity crush: Megan Fox

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: A ping pong player

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player: Teemu Selanne

Favorite cheat meal: Cake

Something fans would never guess about you: I like to play chess

Go-to karaoke song: Tequila

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Missing curfew

Heroes growing up: Alex Ovechkin

What you bought after you signed your first pro contract: A Playstation 5

Personal goal song: Candy Shop

If you could have a superpower: Read people's minds

Phone's screensaver/background photo: My brother and my dog