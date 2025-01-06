A Closer Look: Mason McTavish

McTavish closer look

Ducks forward Mason McTavish is now in his third full NHL season and continues to develop as a key component of Anaheim's future core. Despite missing six games due to injury earlier this year, the 21-year-old ranks sixth among team leaders in scoring and fifth in assists while averaging a career-high 16:27 of ice-time.

McTavish collected his 100th career NHL point on Dec. 14 in Columbus with the game's opening goal, becoming the third-fastest Duck in franchise history to reach the milestone.

McTavish's 43 career goals are also the third-most by any Duck before their 22nd birthday.

Nickname:
Mac-T

Favorite hockey moment:
Winning World Junior gold with Team Canada

Favorite off-day activity:
Going to the beach

Favorite musical artist:
Zach Bryan

Favorite movie:
The Shawshank Redemption

Favorite TV show:
Entourage

Celebrity crush:
Kendall Jenner

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be:
A golfer

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player:
Ryan Getzlaf

Favorite video game:
NHL

Favorite cheat meal:
Ice cream

One food you will not eat:
Raw onions

Best thing about being a professional hockey player:
Being with your teammates

Something fans would never guess about you:
I was born in Switzerland

Go-to karaoke song:
Rockstar by Nickelback

Favorite animal:
Bear

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid:
Got in a fight

Favorite place to vacation:
Cabo

Personal goal song:
Gold on the Ceiling by The Black Keys

If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you?
Alex Killorn

Phone's screensaver/background photo:
Dany Heatley lining up for a one-timer

Most-used emoji:
Laughing face

