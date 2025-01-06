A Closer Look: Mason McTavish

Ducks forward Mason McTavish is now in his third full NHL season and continues to develop as a key component of Anaheim's future core. Despite missing six games due to injury earlier this year, the 21-year-old ranks sixth among team leaders in scoring and fifth in assists while averaging a career-high 16:27 of ice-time.

McTavish collected his 100th career NHL point on Dec. 14 in Columbus with the game's opening goal, becoming the third-fastest Duck in franchise history to reach the milestone.

McTavish's 43 career goals are also the third-most by any Duck before their 22nd birthday.

Nickname:

Mac-T

Favorite hockey moment:

Winning World Junior gold with Team Canada

Favorite off-day activity:

Going to the beach

Favorite musical artist:

Zach Bryan

Favorite movie:

The Shawshank Redemption

Favorite TV show:

Entourage

Celebrity crush:

Kendall Jenner

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be:

A golfer

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player:

Ryan Getzlaf

Favorite video game:

NHL

Favorite cheat meal:

Ice cream

One food you will not eat:

Raw onions

Best thing about being a professional hockey player:

Being with your teammates

Something fans would never guess about you:

I was born in Switzerland

Go-to karaoke song:

Rockstar by Nickelback

Favorite animal:

Bear

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid:

Got in a fight

Favorite place to vacation:

Cabo

Personal goal song:

Gold on the Ceiling by The Black Keys

If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you?

Alex Killorn

Phone's screensaver/background photo:

Dany Heatley lining up for a one-timer

Most-used emoji:

Laughing face