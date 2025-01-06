A Closer Look: Mason McTavish

Ducks forward Mason McTavish is now in his third full NHL season and continues to develop as a key component of Anaheim's future core. Despite missing six games due to injury earlier this year, the 21-year-old ranks sixth among team leaders in scoring and fifth in assists while averaging a career-high 16:27 of ice-time.
McTavish collected his 100th career NHL point on Dec. 14 in Columbus with the game's opening goal, becoming the third-fastest Duck in franchise history to reach the milestone.
McTavish's 43 career goals are also the third-most by any Duck before their 22nd birthday.
Nickname:
Mac-T
Favorite hockey moment:
Winning World Junior gold with Team Canada
Favorite off-day activity:
Going to the beach
Favorite musical artist:
Zach Bryan
Favorite movie:
The Shawshank Redemption
Favorite TV show:
Entourage
Celebrity crush:
Kendall Jenner
If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be:
A golfer
Favorite current (or former) Ducks player:
Ryan Getzlaf
Favorite video game:
NHL
Favorite cheat meal:
Ice cream
One food you will not eat:
Raw onions
Best thing about being a professional hockey player:
Being with your teammates
Something fans would never guess about you:
I was born in Switzerland
Go-to karaoke song:
Rockstar by Nickelback
Favorite animal:
Bear
The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid:
Got in a fight
Favorite place to vacation:
Cabo
Personal goal song:
Gold on the Ceiling by The Black Keys
If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you?
Alex Killorn
Phone's screensaver/background photo:
Dany Heatley lining up for a one-timer
Most-used emoji:
Laughing face