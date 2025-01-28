A Closer Look: Leo Carlsson

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson, now in his second season with Anaheim, continues to adjust to life in the NHL both on and off the ice.

Just a month past his 20th birthday, Carlsson owns nine goals and 16 points this season. He's now closing in on his 100th career NHL games and this season has skated in 43 of Anaheim's first 49 contests.

Carlsson, selected second overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, has recently centered a line with Trevor Zegras and Alex Killorn.

The Karlstad, Sweden native will be Anaheim's lone representative at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, and the youngest player on any of the four rosters. Carlsson helped Team Sweden to gold at the 2022 U-18 World Championship.

Favorite hockey moment:

My first NHL goal (Oct. 19, 2023 vs. Dallas)

Favorite off-day activity:

Golf

Favorite musical artist:

Drake

Favorite movie:

The Longest Yard

Favorite TV show:

Top Boy

Favorite TV show/movie character:

The Joker

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be:

A streamer

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player:

Jakob Silfverberg

Favorite video game:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Favorite cheat meal:

In-N-Out

One food you will not eat:

Mushrooms

Best thing about being a professional hockey player:

Going out to dinner on road trips

Favorite animal:

Lion

Heroes growing up:

My dad and my brother

Favorite place to vacation:

Spain

Personal goal song:

Drip Too Hard by Gunna and Lil Baby

If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you?

Isac Lundestrom

Phone's screensaver/background photo:

A picture with my brothers on draft day

Most-used emoji:

Thumbs Up