A Closer Look: Leo Carlsson

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson, now in his second season with Anaheim, continues to adjust to life in the NHL both on and off the ice.
Just a month past his 20th birthday, Carlsson owns nine goals and 16 points this season. He's now closing in on his 100th career NHL games and this season has skated in 43 of Anaheim's first 49 contests.
Carlsson, selected second overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, has recently centered a line with Trevor Zegras and Alex Killorn.
The Karlstad, Sweden native will be Anaheim's lone representative at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, and the youngest player on any of the four rosters. Carlsson helped Team Sweden to gold at the 2022 U-18 World Championship.
Favorite hockey moment:
My first NHL goal (Oct. 19, 2023 vs. Dallas)
Favorite off-day activity:
Golf
Favorite musical artist:
Drake
Favorite movie:
The Longest Yard
Favorite TV show:
Top Boy
Favorite TV show/movie character:
The Joker
If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be:
A streamer
Favorite current (or former) Ducks player:
Jakob Silfverberg
Favorite video game:
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
Favorite cheat meal:
In-N-Out
One food you will not eat:
Mushrooms
Best thing about being a professional hockey player:
Going out to dinner on road trips
Favorite animal:
Lion
Heroes growing up:
My dad and my brother
Favorite place to vacation:
Spain
Personal goal song:
Drip Too Hard by Gunna and Lil Baby
If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you?
Isac Lundestrom
Phone's screensaver/background photo:
A picture with my brothers on draft day
Most-used emoji:
Thumbs Up