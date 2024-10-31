A Closer Look: Brian Dumoulin

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Brian Dumoulin is a new face in Orange Country and has quickly become a key cog of the Ducks defense.
The 33-year-old veteran has skated in each of Anaheim's first nine games, co-leading the club in plus/minus (+2) and ranking second in blocked shots (19). Dumoulin earned his first point as a Duck in the club's home opener, Oct. 16 vs. Utah at Honda Center.
Dumoulin has 635 games of NHL experience on his resume and his +98 career rating is good for 23rd among active defensemen.
Nickname:
Dumo
Favorite hockey moment of your career:
Winning the Stanley Cup
Favorite off-day activity:
Spending time with family
Favorite musical group or artist:
Lil Wayne
Favorite movies:
The Prestige
Favorite TV shows:
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Favorite TV Show / Movie Character:
Johnny Drama (Entourage)
Celebrity crush:
My wife
If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be:
Working with my wife
Favorite current (or former) Ducks player:
Marcus Pettersson
Favorite video game:
Call of Duty
Favorite cheat meal:
Pizza
One food you will not eat:
Wasabi
Best thing about being a professional hockey player:
Traveling to new places
Something fans would never guess about you:
I always put my left side gear on first
Go-to karaoke song:
All the Small Things by Blink-182
Favorite animal:
Gorilla
The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid:
I got suspended from school for hanging a banner that said "Welcome to the Thunder Dome"
Heroes growing up:
Parents
Favorite place to vacation:
Burgundy, France
If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you?
Brock McGinn
Phone's screensaver/background photo:
Picture of my kids
Most-used emoji?
Laughing face