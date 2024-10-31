A Closer Look: Brian Dumoulin

Dumoulin portrait

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Brian Dumoulin is a new face in Orange Country and has quickly become a key cog of the Ducks defense.

The 33-year-old veteran has skated in each of Anaheim's first nine games, co-leading the club in plus/minus (+2) and ranking second in blocked shots (19). Dumoulin earned his first point as a Duck in the club's home opener, Oct. 16 vs. Utah at Honda Center.

Dumoulin has 635 games of NHL experience on his resume and his +98 career rating is good for 23rd among active defensemen.

Nickname:
Dumo

Favorite hockey moment of your career:
Winning the Stanley Cup

Favorite off-day activity:
Spending time with family

Favorite musical group or artist:
Lil Wayne

Favorite movies:
The Prestige

Favorite TV shows:
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Favorite TV Show / Movie Character:
Johnny Drama (Entourage)

Celebrity crush:
My wife

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be:
Working with my wife

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player:
Marcus Pettersson

Favorite video game:
Call of Duty

Favorite cheat meal:
Pizza

One food you will not eat:
Wasabi

Best thing about being a professional hockey player:
Traveling to new places

Something fans would never guess about you:
I always put my left side gear on first

Go-to karaoke song:
All the Small Things by Blink-182

Favorite animal:
Gorilla

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid:
I got suspended from school for hanging a banner that said "Welcome to the Thunder Dome"

Heroes growing up:
Parents

Favorite place to vacation:
Burgundy, France

If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you?
Brock McGinn

Phone's screensaver/background photo:
Picture of my kids

Most-used emoji?
Laughing face

