Mentors' Trip Kick Off | NOTEBOOK

Father Figures

The Devils are holding their annual Dads/Mentors’ Trip. The fathers and mentors attended practice and joined the players on the team plane to Columbus. During the weekend they’ll be around their sons for video meetings, practice, morning skates and watching the Devils face Columbus and Anaheim from a suite.

“You don’t get to see what goes on behind the scenes,” Schmid said of the fathers. “For them to see what happens in the locker room and a travel day, is great for them. And for us to share this experience with them is awesome.”

Schmid’s father, Andreas, is attending his first-ever Dads’ Trip.

“This is just amazing,” he said. “It’s overwhelming because we live in a little town, maybe 9,000 inhabitants. They have 2x the size here (at Prudential Center). It’s nice to see where he lives because it’s the first time for us.”

Other fathers, such as Rob Toffoli, are veterans in terms of Dads Trips.

“I think it’s a great experience to know all the other fathers while we’re here,” he said. “I haven’t seen Tyler since summer time, so It’s good to connect with him. And hopefiully we win some games on this trip.”

Some fathers may even be mistaken for their sons, such as David Lazar.

“He’s a good-looking guy. He’s like a twin,” Curtis said. “He means the world to me. Being able to share this with him is always special. It’s his third father’s trip but it never gets old.”