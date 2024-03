The Devils have assigned goaltender Akira Schmid to the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League. Schmid has appeared in 19 games this season with the Devils, with a 3.15 goals-against average and .895 save percentage with a record of 5-9-1.

At the AHL level, Schmid has appeared in 13 games this year for Utica. He is 3-6-4 with a 3.47 goals-against average and .886 save percentage.