Power Surge | FEATURE

The Devils accomplished a feat Friday night on Long Island that hadn’t been achieved in nearly a decade. The club scored four power-play goals en route to a 5-4 overtime victory against the New York Islanders.

Though it was the 16th time in franchise history that the Devils posted four man-advantage tallies in a single game, it hadn’t been done since March 1, 2014 (coincidentally also on Long Island in a 6-1 victory).

“You don’t have many nights like that where you click and all those opportunities go in,” head coach Lindy Ruff said following the win. “I think we found the right spots and we’ve got some talent that can bury opportunities.”

The Devils lead the NHL with nine man-advantage scores and have the No. 2-ranked power play in the NHL with a 42.9-percent success rate behind only Detroit (46.2%). New Jersey has connected on nine of its 21 opportunities.

The obvious caveat is that it’s still very early – just four games into the season. And the Devils will likely not maintain a 40-plus percent clip (Edmonton led the NHL last year at 32.4 percent and no other team topped 26 percent). But it’s hard to ignore how fluid and effective the team looks on the man-advantage through the opening four contests.

“We have a lot of talent,” forward Ondrej Palat said. “Jack (Hughes), (Jesper) Bratt, (Tyler Toffoli), Luke (Hughes) now with Dougie (Hamilton). It’s a lot of talent. We just need to work hard and the goals will come.”