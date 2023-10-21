Devils Power Up in OT Win Against Islanders | GAME STORY

ELMONT, NY - The Devils put the 'power' in their power play against the Islanders on Friday night, using their man advantage to score the four goals they needed to beat New York.

Jack Hughes completed a four-point night with the overtime-winning goal against the New York Islanders in the 5-4 victory.

Hughes now has 10 points in his opening four games of the season becoming the fastest Devil in franchise history to 10 points to start a season. He surpassed John MacLean's record of five games set in 1988-89.

"What I would say is obviously he’s an unbelievable player," younger brother Luke said, "But what he would say right now is ‘We’re four games in. We’ve got a long season, a long way to go.' We’re four games in, he’s a special player and a huge part of this season.”

Dougie Hamilton opened the scoring with a power play goal as the trailing man on the rush, winding up and streaking through the middle of the ice, sending a blast past Ilya Sorokin. Timo Meier earned the primary assist, carrying the puck into the zone and finding Dougie in the middle of the ice from below the hash mark. Akira Schmid picked up the secondary assist, his first point this season.

After completing their best first period of the season, where the team looked connected as a five-man unit, the Devils picked up right where they left off to open the second.

Tyler Toffoli sent a wicked shot past Sorokin on the power play for his first of the season, putting New Jersey up 2-1.

Luke Hughes put the Devils up 3-2 with his first of the season and New Jersey's third power-play goal of the night. Manning the blueline, Luke found the sweet spot through an abundance of traffic, and threading through to the net, without a hint of deflection.

"I had the lane by the first guy, so that kind of the cue," Luke said post-game, "It was a great screen by Pally and Tof and that’s basically it. It went through.”

It was a game of back-and-forth for the two teams. The Devils held a 4-3 lead with just 1:11 to play, until the Islanders called tied that game at four with an extra attacker on the ice and goaltender Ilya Sorokin pulled.

All four regulation goals were scored on the power play for the Devils.

“I think obviously the skill is there, more of just another year of playing together, we all know each other's reads now," Jack Hughes said, "I think (Travis Green) has done a really good job of keeping us sharp and keeping us dialed in. I don’t think we’re wasting too many power plays. We’re pretty sharp from the get-go, that’s something in the past where it’s taken us two or three power plays to get going.”

There is a grey cloud hanging over this first road win as captain Nico Hischier did not play in the third period, nor was he on the Devils bench. Head coach Lindy Ruff advised that Hischier was out with an upper-body injury and will be re-evaluated again on Saturday.