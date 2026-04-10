New Faces | NOTEBOOK

daws notebook
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews: Vilen | Daws
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe
 
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King Jack

Devils center Jack Hughes was nominated to be the team's representative for the King Clancy award for the third year in a row. Among his many accolades in the community include the Hughes Brothers' Pucks & Pages initiative, work with Hockey in New Jersey and much more. 

Full details here.

Total Recall

The Devils announced in the morning that goaltender Nico and defenseman Topias Vilen were recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and will join the team for practice today.

Practice Info

Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom was absent from the practice session while forward Jesper Bratt only did a bit of work at the beginning of practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided the following updates:

  • On Markstrom: "He's had some nagging injuries. Nothing that's prevented him from being out here. But we just decided given the circumstances to shut him down for the season. It gives him a chance to go into the offseason without doing any further damage and can get going on his offseason."
  • On Bratt: "It was planned in advanced. He was going to go out and get a little work on his own. We don't suspect it to be any sort of issue. He should be full go tomorrow."

Mic'd Up

Devils forward Connor Brown wore a mic for the team's annual photo day.

Connor Brown is mic'd up for Devils photo day.

In Case You Missed It
 
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POST-GAME RAWS: Cotter | Allen | Keefe

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