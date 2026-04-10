New Faces | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Devils center Jack Hughes was nominated to be the team's representative for the King Clancy award for the third year in a row. Among his many accolades in the community include the Hughes Brothers' Pucks & Pages initiative, work with Hockey in New Jersey and much more.
The Devils announced in the morning that goaltender Nico and defenseman Topias Vilen were recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and will join the team for practice today.
Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom was absent from the practice session while forward Jesper Bratt only did a bit of work at the beginning of practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided the following updates:
Devils forward Connor Brown wore a mic for the team's annual photo day.
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In Case You Missed It
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READ:
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FEATURE: Jack Named Clancy Nominee
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RELEASE: Jersey Appreciation Night
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BLOG: Luke Hughes Shutdown
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WATCH:
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MIC'D UP: Brown at Photo Day
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HIGHLIGHTS: Penguins 5, Devils 2