The New Jersey Devils will host Jersey Appreciation Night on April 12, 2026, as they play their final home game against the Ottawa Senators for a 7:00 PM contest. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a “fan” shirt commemorating the final season of the “Jersey” jersey. The night will include a pre-game Fan Fest, in-game prizes, activations and more to celebrate the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season. To culminate the evening, select season ticket members have been chosen to receive individual Devils player’s jerseys “off their backs,” which will be presented to fans on the ice post-game.
Devils to Host Jersey Appreciation Night | RELEASE
The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a “fan” shirt commemorating the final season of the “Jersey” jersey
The Devils pre-game Fan Fest will feature samplings from both Athletic Brewing and Goya, face painters, music from Sean Patrick & the Alibis, the Devils Experience Mobile Tour, “NJ’s Ride” - a mobile esports fan experience, and food from Shore Good Eats - the 2025 Devils Enrich program winner. Fans can also visit the Verizon Live screen-printing activation, where they can choose from four exclusive t-shirt designs printed on-site. All attendees are welcome to participate, and shirts are available while supplies last. Verizon customers will also receive a complimentary custom printed tote bag as a special thank you. Fan Fest will kick off at 4:00 PM on Championship Plaza, located at the corner of Mulberry and Edison Street.
The night will bid farewell to the final season of the popular “Jersey” jersey as reflected in the special content, merchandise and concourse activations available for fans to enjoy. There will be an inflatable “Jersey” jersey where Who Brought the Dog band will perform next to on the main concourse pre-game and during both intermissions. Fans will also be able to recreate a tunnel-style player entrance photo on the main concourse, in which participants will receive an exclusive, limited edition “pin” pin, available on a first come, first serve basis. As part of GEICO’s Deal with the Devils and voted by fans, there will be $1 hot dogs available at concession stands from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Mascot NJ Devil will have a live guitar performance in his Sin Bin during the first period as a heartfelt “Jersey” jersey video montage plays. Fans will be encouraged to turn on their flashlights as the arena goes dark for the final farewell.
Jersey Appreciation Night Tickets
Join us April 12 for the farewell to the Jersey Jersey! First 9,000 fans to receive a "Fan" shirsey.
Devils Den Team Store will have exclusive discounts for the night including 40% off “Jersey” jerseys and 40% off select men’s and women’s apparel (regular priced, other exclusions apply). Fans will also have a chance to win a “hat” hat during the virtual parachute drop and the “hat” hat toss during the second period. Specialty signed “Player” and “Mascot” jerseys inspired by the third jersey will be auctioned between April 12 and April 19. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.
All game presentation elements will have elevated prizing throughout the night, including features tied to partnerships with Ticketmaster, Pepsi, BetRivers, Welch’s Fruit Snacks, and a Dessert Race season champion declared in-game with fans in a specific section receiving a special prize. The winner of the Jersey Scramble on-ice contest in the first intermission will receive a team signed specialty "player" jersey.
After the game, select Black and Red Members and fans will participate in “Shirts Off Our Backs.” Those participating will have the opportunity to receive the players' game-worn jerseys after the game. To learn more about becoming a member of the Black and Red, visit newjerseydevils.com/membership.