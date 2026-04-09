Devils to Host Jersey Appreciation Night | RELEASE

The Devils pre-game Fan Fest will feature samplings from both Athletic Brewing and Goya, face painters, music from Sean Patrick & the Alibis, the Devils Experience Mobile Tour, “NJ’s Ride” - a mobile esports fan experience, and food from Shore Good Eats - the 2025 Devils Enrich program winner. Fans can also visit the Verizon Live screen-printing activation, where they can choose from four exclusive t-shirt designs printed on-site. All attendees are welcome to participate, and shirts are available while supplies last. Verizon customers will also receive a complimentary custom printed tote bag as a special thank you. Fan Fest will kick off at 4:00 PM on Championship Plaza, located at the corner of Mulberry and Edison Street.

The night will bid farewell to the final season of the popular “Jersey” jersey as reflected in the special content, merchandise and concourse activations available for fans to enjoy. There will be an inflatable “Jersey” jersey where Who Brought the Dog band will perform next to on the main concourse pre-game and during both intermissions. Fans will also be able to recreate a tunnel-style player entrance photo on the main concourse, in which participants will receive an exclusive, limited edition “pin” pin, available on a first come, first serve basis. As part of GEICO’s Deal with the Devils and voted by fans, there will be $1 hot dogs available at concession stands from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Mascot NJ Devil will have a live guitar performance in his Sin Bin during the first period as a heartfelt “Jersey” jersey video montage plays. Fans will be encouraged to turn on their flashlights as the arena goes dark for the final farewell.