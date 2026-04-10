Daws, Vilen Recalled from AHL | TRANSACTION

The Devils have recalled goaltender Nico Daws and defenseman Topias Vilen from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Daws, 25, has appeared in one game for the Devils this season, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a victory against Minnesota on Oct. 22. He’s appeared in 53 career NHL games, going 23-23-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

Daws, the club’s third-round pick (84th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, is 15-16-8 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .891 save percentage with Utica this season.

Vilen, 23, has four goals and 24 points in 59 games with the Comets. He’s played the past three full seasons with Utica, totaling seven goals and 77 points in 171 contests.

The left-shot defenseman was the Devils’ fifth-round pick (129th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.