Summer Session | 10 TAKEAWAYS

6.

When I asked Evan Rodrigues what he learned from winning back-to-back Stanley Cups that he didn't know before, I expected something about systems or experience. Instead, his answer went somewhere I hadn't really considered.

He says the success comes from the work a player puts into his recovery all throughout the season, gearing your body toward playing not 82 (or, I guess, in this case, coming up, 84) games, but "upwards of 100 games."

"It really is about the little things, the recovery more than anything," he said. "Everything that you do away from the rink, away from rink, it all adds up. It may seem mundane in the moment, or it may seem like a little thing in the moment, but all those things add up.

"When you’re playing potentially upwards of 100 games a year, you have to focus on the recovery; it’s become one of the biggest parts of the NHL in my opinion."

It's one of the reasons GM Sunny Mehta believes Rodrigues is such a valuable addition, having seen firsthand what he brought during their time together in Florida.

"This for me, in a lot of ways is a next step, a logical next step for him, where he’s been an important cog in a machine, and he’s coming here now and he’s going to be a leader," Mehta said. "He’s going to be the guy that just won two Stanley Cups and is a veteran now and I think he’s going to have a lot of impact on our culture and our locker room."

Mehta also pointed to Rodrigues' journey as an undrafted player and the work he's put in throughout his career as a major reason he wanted to bring him to New Jersey.

"I can’t say enough good things about Evan," he said. "He was a player that we targeted in Florida and as soon as I got here, it was a target in this trade to bring in a play whose worked so hard, an undrafted player, worked so hard throughout his career, been in different places, has had ups and downs, really underrated in a lot of respects."